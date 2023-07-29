Philippines’ Women’s World Cup merchandise becomes a hot commodity

AUCKLAND, New Zealand—Philippine-related merchandise has been selling like hotcakes amid the ecstasy of the Filipinas’ maiden appearance in the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Filipinos who are based here and those who flew in to watch women’s football’s ultimate stage have found it challenging to score items, namely shirts, scarves, bonnets, key chains and ref magnets either in this city’s Fifa Fan Festival or at venues where the games are taking place.

The store manager inside the Fifa Fan Festival told the Inquirer that they were surprised with how the stocks quickly ran out, perhaps after the Filipinas scored a landmark 1-0 win over co-host New Zealand in Wellington.

More stocks are likely to be sold Sunday when the Filipinas shoot for a historic round-of-16 berth against Norway at Eden Park.

Replica jerseys of the United States, England, New Zealand and the one Argentina wore in winning the men’s World Cup in Doha, Qatar are among the items on display.

Jay Bautista was with his wife Ada and their two kids at the Fan Festival while sporting World Cup-related items which they purchased online before they left Manila.

Other compatriots, meanwhile, also went empty-handed when they took a stroll at the store.

World Cup merchandise also on sale are balls, headwear, hoodies, doll mascots, ballpens, notebooks and bags.

Back home, there are also those looking to secure purchase of the shirts the Filipinas are wearing for the World Cup.

Select Adidas stores in Metro Manila have been made available since the World Cup began after priority was given to those who pre-ordered online.



