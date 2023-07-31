ACER promotes sustainability using tech, celebrates 20th year in PH

Sustainability may be everyone’s responsibility, but at Acer, it seems to be more of a passion. It is evident in their sustainability programs and their continuous development of such that being able to promote sustainability is also a matter of the heart. They focus on three areas: the planet, the business, and the wellbeing of people. As one of the world’s top ICT companies, Acer continues to fulfill their mission of breaking barriers between people and technology through their sustainability programs.

It is more than just confidence; it is a commitment. Jason Chen CEO of Acer

Acer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jason Chen, Acer Cyber Security Inc. (ACSI) Technology Vice President CY Huang, Acer Philippines Managing Director Manuel Wong, Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong Lim, and Highpoint Services Network (HSN) Philippines General Manager Dio Vasquez talk about the company’s commitment to making a change in a discussion with the media last Saturday, July 28.

“It is more than just confidence; it is a commitment,” Jason Chen, CEO of Acer, says when asked about their confidence in reaching their sustainability goals. The company plans to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2035 as part of their Earth Mission, which is their campaign to promote sustainability for the planet. As of 2020, the company has already achieved 44% renewable energy. They have also been releasing various product lines that promote sustainability, branching out from computers to lifestyle products such as e-bikes. Acer released Aspire Vero, which is a laptop that uses post-consumer waste, specifically Post-Consumer Recycled plastics (PCR) material in its composition. They also went green on the packaging, using recyclable material to further their commitment. Along with these, Acer also has a program wherein consumers can bring in their old laptops that they wish to dispose of so that electronic and electrical products waste may be recycled.

As the world becomes more digitized, the need to be protected in the digital sphere increases. Being hacked is a major threat to businesses in the digital age. It comes with the risk of losing private information and can lead to closure. To tackle this problem, ACER develops a software that aims to help businesses prevent a cyber attack. Acer Cyber Security Inc. (ACSI), shares its cybersecurity self-assessment toolkit developed for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) during the third APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting in Cebu. The software alerts the user if it detects any malware that can threaten the organization. Acer focuses on helping MSMEs against these cyber attacks as they are likely to be least prepared for it.

In caring for the well-being of communities, Acer has established Acer Medical. It is an AI diagnostics company that uses artificial intelligence, clinical data, and software development to provide medical practitioners with actionable insight.

Acer’s 20th Anniversary in the Philippines

To celebrate their 20th anniversary in the Philippines, Acer launches two of their biggest campaigns to date: Acer High Back-to-School promotion and Acer Day 2023.

Acer High Back-to-School promotion features over Php 2 million worth of prizes ready to be won. This includes domestic and international trips, and Acer products. Well-known and sought-after stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are announced as Acer brand ambassadors through this campaign.

Acer gathers beloved artists to perform for Acer Day 2023 on August 6, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena, bringing in the best of the best for the celebration. These artists include Sarah Geronimo, Ely Buendia, Ben & Ben, Zac Tabudlo, Mayonnaise, Spongecola, and Acer’s newest ambassador Sandara Park. Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will also be participating in this momentous concert.

Aside from these two celebrations, Acer Philippines will also host the next Asia Pacific Predator League. Competition for local qualifiers are ongoing. The winners in the league will represent the Philippines in the Grand Final event to be held in early 2024.

ADVERTORIAL

