Shabu worth P1,700 sends 18-year-old woman to jail in Carcar

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 29,2023 - 08:30 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 18-year-old woman will have to spend some time in jail after she was caught with suspected shabu worth P1,700 during a buy-bust operation early this morning, July 29, in Carcar City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, acting Carcar Police Station chief, in a report, said that Xyla Florentino of Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City, was caught with 0.25 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at past 2 a.m. today, July 29.

Street-level individual

Sucalit said that the illegal drugs confiscated from Florentino had a market value of P1,700.

He also described Florentino as a street-level individual, who was on the police station’s drug watchlist.

Sucalit said in the report that Florentino was caught after the Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Police Captain Warlito Toñacao conducted a buy-bust operation at 2:30 a.m. in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Bolinawan.

0.25 shabu seized

Florentino was arrested after the buy-bust transaction for P500 worth of suspected shabu was done.

Police confiscated from Florentino 4 sachets of suspected shabu which weighed 0.25 grams.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Renante Dayuja, desk officer at the Carcar City Police Station, the 18-year-old suspect was detained at the police station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Dayuja said that she would be facing charges of possession and selling of illegal drugs.

