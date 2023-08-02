Head cook, former drug rehab surrenderer caught in buy-bust in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A head cook, who recently completed a community-based drug rehabilitation program, was arrested in a drug bust in Mandaue City on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with police Mandaue City Police Station 2, conducted a buy-bust operation in San Roque Street, Barangay Subangdaku around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

They arrested a certain Ryan Flores, who worked as a head cook in a restaurant.

According to PDEA-7, they seized from the buy-bust in Mandaue eight small packs of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu, from Flores, with a total street value of P74,800.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, said they received information from the barangay that Flores went back to illegal drugs after graduating from their drug rehabilitation program.

“He was a surrenderer before, a user. Naka-complete na ug CBDRP (community-based drug rehabilitation program) but nibalik,” Alcantara said.

It took anti-narcotics agent one week to verify the tip and monitor Flores’ activities, she added.

Flores will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

