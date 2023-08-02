Head cook, former drug rehab surrenderer caught in buy-bust in Mandaue
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A head cook, who recently completed a community-based drug rehabilitation program, was arrested in a drug bust in Mandaue City on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with police Mandaue City Police Station 2, conducted a buy-bust operation in San Roque Street, Barangay Subangdaku around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
They arrested a certain Ryan Flores, who worked as a head cook in a restaurant.
According to PDEA-7, they seized from the buy-bust in Mandaue eight small packs of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu, from Flores, with a total street value of P74,800.
READ MORE: 28 Caubian drug users to undergo community-based treatment
Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, said they received information from the barangay that Flores went back to illegal drugs after graduating from their drug rehabilitation program.
“He was a surrenderer before, a user. Naka-complete na ug CBDRP (community-based drug rehabilitation program) but nibalik,” Alcantara said.
It took anti-narcotics agent one week to verify the tip and monitor Flores’ activities, she added.
Flores will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).
/bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.