LTO eyes one-stop shop facility for VisMin clients in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is eyeing to establish an additional one-stop-shop (OSS) facility for its clients in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Asec. Vigor Mendoza II, the newly appointed LTO chief, during a visit to LTO Central Visayas’ (LTO-7) impounding and storage facility in Talisay City on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, said the 3.5-hectare area facility in Talisay is a potential location for an OSS facility.

“Itong lugar, is magandang ehemplo lang, in the development of a One-Stop-Shop facilities para ang tao natin hindi na kung saan saan. Mapapadali yung ating proseso. Hindi na sila kailangan humingi ng tulong sa mga fixer. Ito’y pinag-aaralan kasi ngayon ginagamit ng ating LTO dito,” he said.

For this to happen, the owner of the private property now used by LTO-7 as impounding and storage facility, however, has to submit a letter of intent.

“If the use can be expanded to other purposes at baka makatulong sa ating publiko, why not? May proseso naman pong dadaanan yan,” he told reporters.

LTO-7 started using the area in March 2023. As of now, only 1.5 hectares are used, with around 200 impounded motorcycles.

LTO-7 director Glen Galario, for his part, said the planned OSS in Talisay City could cater to transactions like driving school, for insurance, for medical exam, and for stamping.

“Para instead of ang mga taga Visayas ug Mindanao didto mukuha sa Manila, diri nalang. Pero kana siya, ila pa na ilihok para makakuha ta’g budget sa lower house sa Kongreso,” he said.

“Hopefully, kung dili sa 2024, basin sa 2025,” he added.

