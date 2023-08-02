Oliva won’t pursue case against man who violated LGBT Code of Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines—Mandaue City Treasurer Lawyer Regal Oliva has decided not to pursue the cases she filed against Roch Dungog, who posted “derogatory remarks” about the city’s pride flag last June during the city’s celebration of pride month.

Oliva, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, said she will be filing an affidavit of desistance for the case she filed against Dungog on Wednesday afternoon.

It can be recalled that Oliva filed a case against Dungog for violating the LGBT Code and Safe Spaces Ordinances in Mandaue City at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

The city treasurer said that she will no longer pursue the case because she doesn’t want to destroy Dungog’s future, especially since he already apologized to her personally and made a public apology to the city of Mandaue and those people that he may have hurt because of his remarks.

Oliva said that the penalties of each ordinance is only P5,000 but it may affect him if he wanted to visit other countries as other embassies supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy will not be accepting him, and he will probably not be given visa and be barred entry.

Oliva and Dungog with City Legal Officer Atty. John Eddu Ibañez met in Oliva’s Office on Tuesday, August 1. There, Dungog shared his side of the story and apologized, which Oliva accepted.

“These times, hatred must not linger against unity and love. We shouldn’t have that anymore. So, forgiveness must be first because that’s the only way to move on and reach the goal because the goal is higher than Mr. Dungog’s statements,” Oliva said.

Dungog’s Facebook post last June 15 read “Gabayot-bayot man lage ni og flag ang Mandaue?” attaching photos of the pride flags of the city which was installed as part of the city’s celebration of Pride Month last June.

Public apology

Oliva said that she talked to Dungog and was able to educate him about the LGBTQ+ community and the ordinances of the city about the community.

Mandaue City is very inclusive and the most accepting local government in the country.

Oliva said that she demanded Dungog to make a public apology to pacify the anger and hatred that his post may have caused.

Dungog posted the public apology on Tuesday. The apology was addressed to Mandaue City and all the people that he may have hurt with his remarks.

“I would like to apologize for my lack of awareness, irresponsibility for posting such thing, even though it is a question out of ignorance but it did hurt a lot of people especially the members of the LGBTQ+ community and Mandaue City. I am genuinely apologized and deeply sorry for everything, for everything who was hurt. Hinaot we continue spreading love, peace, and understanding dspecially sa member sa LGBTQ+ community,” said Dungog.

