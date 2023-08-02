USPF bows out of Shakey’s Super League Invitational

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Lady Panthers officially bowed out of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitational volleyball tournament on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

This after the Lady Panthers lost to the reigning UAAP women’s volleyball champions, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, in three straight sets, 14-25, 15-25, 19-25, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Metro Manila.

The Lady Panthers, runners up in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), failed to win a game in the tournament. USPF lost its opening match last July 30 to the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 3-1.

READ: Lady Panthers lose to Altas in opening match of Shakey’s Super League

The Lady Spikers, meanwhile, topped Group A with a sweep of all scheduled matches.

Alleiah Malaluan earned the “Most Valuable Player” honors of the match after tallying 13 points.

Despite the setback from the Lady Panthers, there’s still one remaining Cebu-based squad in the tournament.

The reigning Cesafi women’s volleyball champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars will compete in the quarterfinals against the top team in Pool C.

The Lady Jaguars currently has one win and one loss. They will likely face Adamson University or the Lyceum Lady Pirates in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

