Demecillo gets shot at WBA title in debut fight in US

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Filipino boxer Kenny “Big Heart” Demecillo is all set for his August 5 debut in the United States.

The 31-year-old Iligan City native, who formerly fights for Omega Boxing Gym and is now managed by Sanman Boxing, will square off with American Dominique Crowder at the Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States.

Demecillo eye WBA belt

They will battle in a fight card promoted by BadGurl Promotions and sanctioned by the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

They will serve as the main event with the World Boxing Association (WBA) International bantamweight title for 10 rounds.

Demecillo currently trains at the Park Elite Boxing Academy in New Jersey as he guns for the regional title.

Demecillo fight record

He has a record of 17 wins with 10 knockouts, 6 defeats, and 2 draws. He won his most previous fight against Kim Lindog via unanimous decision in T’Boli, Cotabato last June.

Before that, Demecillo suffered a loss in his fight in Japan against Kazuki Nakajima for the WBO Asia Pacific super bantamweight title.

Demecillo is not new when it comes to fighting abroad. Aside from his Japan stint, Demecillo has fought in Hong Kong and Russia.

His biggest bout, a world title eliminator for the IBF world bantamweight title, came in 2019, but he fell short against fellow Filipino Michael Dasmarinas.

Crowder undefeated

Meanwhile, Crowder is a 29-year-old hometown boxer with an unblemished record of 15 wins with 10 knockouts.

He isn’t new in fighting Filipino opponents after he fought and won over John Mark Alimane in 2022 in Washington. He won via a third round technical knockout.

This will be Crowder’s first fight with a title at stake.

