Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 Carcar City students accuse math teacher of molesting them

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, August 3.

Two 15-year-old high school students from Carcar City accused their math teacher of molesting them by touching their private parts on separate occasions. Both victims are grade 8 students of a public school in this city located in southern Cebu.

The first victim said the teacher invited her to the faculty room to help him prepare their grades. The minor said that inside the faculty room, the teacher suddenly touched her private parts from behind and asked if she shaved.

The victim said that she was able to escape when the suspect’s wife called him, giving her enough time to run.

The second victim, meanwhile, said that the suspect asked her to go inside their classroom last March. Once inside, the suspect allegedly closed the windows and door and touched her private parts.

The parents of both victims, 2 Carcar City students, are determined to pursue the case against the teacher.

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. has suspended for one year head coach Edsel Vallena of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University.

In a Facebook post, the Cesafi said the decision was reached after a series of investigations conducted by the league’s ad hoc on the postgame brawl of a Cesafi-sanctioned match between CIT-U and the University of Cebu in Moalboal, Cebu last April.

Aside from Vallena, also suspended for two games are CIT-U players Eduard Clarete Jr, Key Suano, and John Edward Jabonete, and UC players Joseph Arth Nalos, and Mhark Jhon Ecal. They were also fined 10,000 pesos each.

The Most Wanted Person in Central Visayas was killed during a shootout with policemen Tuesday morning inside a game farm allegedly owned by suspended Negros Oriental Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare identified the fatality as Alex Mayagma, an alleged hitman and a resident of Barangay Minaba, Bayawan City.

Initial investigation showed that Mayagma was killed when he resisted arrest and shot policemen inside a game farm in Barangay Malabugas, Bayawan City.

Pelare said that they were also trying to verify the allegations that the game farm was owned by suspended Representative Teves Jr.

Dominic Roque, the boyfriend of actress Bea Alonzo, reportedly wants to have no less than eight children with the actress once they are married.

This was revealed by Bea herself in a media interview during a lull in her shooting schedule on Tuesday.

The actress, 35, and Roque were engaged last month, although no marriage dates have been revealed.

Bea also said that if she and Roque tied the knot, she would invite her favorite screen partner John Lloyd Cruz whom she starred in some of the most unforgettable romcoms of their generation.

