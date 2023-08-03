Nonito Donaire Jr. ‘hurt’ after dad predicted he would get knocked out by Santiago

MANILA, Philippines—Nonito Donaire Jr. expressed his dismay over his estranged father’s prediction that he would get knocked out by Alexandro Santiago in their bantamweight world title fight last Sunday.

A video of the elder Donaire’s comment has made rounds on social media. The video was taken by Filipino prospect Mike Plania, who asked his trainer Donaire Sr. about his prediction on his son’s fight against Santiago.

“Knockout siya (Donaire Jr.),” Donaire Sr. said.

(He will get knocked out.)

The response did not sit well with the four-division champion.

“Wow. Just found out that my DAD was predicting I’d get KOed by Santiago. That stings differently,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“I AM breaking generational trauma. [And] if this process has to hurt, I’ll take it to ensure my kids never have to feel what I have felt. Hearing my dad say he’s training guys to beat me [and] teach me a lesson [and] predict I’m going to get KOed just so he can point and laugh is painful.”

Donaire Jr. lost to Santiago by unanimous decision in what could be his last crack at a world title.

“But I will lead with my heart open and vulnerable and hold a safe space of growth love and understanding so my kids and their kids will NEVER have to feel what I’m feeling. Again Dad, I wish u nothing but happiness. I hope [you] find that so [your] heart will be at peace.”

“The Filipino Flash” was once trained by his father, who was in his corner when he knocked out Vic Darchinyan to become a world champion for the first time in his career back in 2007, before the two had a falling out.

