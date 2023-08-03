WinZir Celebrates a Year of Thrilling Gaming with Unforgettable First Anniversary Exhibition Game

In a celebration of remarkable gaming experiences and unwavering support, WinZir marked its first-year anniversary with a grand spectacle of excitement and entertainment. The highly anticipated exhibition game between Team Derek and Team Pingris had the crowd on the edge of their seats, culminating in a nail-biting victory for Team Derek with a scoreline of 103-100. But the excitement didn’t stop there – the night was also filled with jubilation as the raffle winners were announced, taking home incredible prizes, including 10,000php cash, a Smart TV, and the showstopper, a brand-new Honda ADV 2023!

The anniversary celebration served as a poignant moment for WinZir to express their gratitude to the players, partners, and supporters who have been with them since the beginning. It was a testament to the trust and loyalty that players have placed in the platform, making it a rising star in the online gaming industry.

The Thrilling Exhibition Game

The Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex came alive as gaming enthusiasts and sports fans gathered to witness an unforgettable showdown between two influential figures, Derek Ramsay and Marc Pingris. Team Derek’s line-up, composed of PJ Simon, Dondon Hontiveros, Mac Tallo, Shaq Imperial, and other Cebu homegrown players, showcased their prowess with breathtaking plays and seamless coordination. On the other side, Team Pingris, spurred on by the iconic Kabsat including Poypoy Actub, CJ Garcia and Richard Velchez, displayed tenacity and skill, providing an exhilarating challenge.

Throughout the game, the atmosphere was electric, and the cheers from the crowd were deafening. As the final whistle blew, Team Derek emerged triumphant, claiming a hard-fought victory of 103-100.

The Raffle Winners

As the excitement from the exhibition game settled, it was time for the raffle draw – an event eagerly anticipated by all attendees. Among the impressive array of prizes were 10,000php in cash, a Smart TV, and the grand prize, the Honda ADV 2023 – a show-stopping scooter, perfect for the modern adventurer.

A Year of Success and Gratitude

The anniversary celebration served as a poignant moment for WinZir to express their gratitude to the players, partners, and supporters who have been with them since the beginning. It was a testament to the trust and loyalty that players have placed in the platform, making it a rising star in the online gaming industry.

WinZir’s first anniversary celebration was a resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attended. The exhibition game brought together the thrill of gaming and the passion of sports, while the raffle winners walked away with exceptional prizes to cherish. It was a night to remember – a celebration of a year well-spent and a glimpse into the promising future that lies ahead for WinZir.

ADVERTORIAL

Derek Ramsay is Winzir’s newest celebrity brand ambassador