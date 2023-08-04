Brgy. Sirao road projects need to be fast tracked for safety of tourists, locals – Guardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Road improvement projects in Barangay Sirao in upland Cebu City needed to be fast-tracked to ensure the safety of tourists and local residents of the barangay.

In a privileged speech during the Cebu City Council’s regular session on August 2, 2023, Councilor Jerry Guardo who heads the Committee on Infrastructure, discussed the situation in the said barangay.

Guardo said that when he visited the barangay on July 31, he noticed that the roads leading to Sirao Garden, and Sitios Katilyang and Langub were too narrow and rugged with some parts seen to have already caved in.

“Upon arrival at Sirao Garden Proper, though the roads were concrete, the same was too narrow and some have already caved in, which is really high risk and dangerous for our tourists visiting these tourist attraction areas,” said Guardo.

“Though there were parking spaces but the same is not enough and it can accommodate only a few vehicles,” he added.

Guardo also mentioned that lot owners of Sirao Garden Proper expressed their intention and willingness to donate and/or waive portions of their properties to have the roads widened and to provide more parking spaces for tourists visiting Sirao Flower Garden.

Furthermore, Guardo stressed that if the Road Widening Project is implemented, it could help attract and accommodate more tourists in Sirao, thus creating more job opportunities and income for the barangay and the city.

“Rural development is as important as urban development. Alleviating the hardships of our people is basic and fundamental to rural development,” Guardo stated.

The Sirao road widening project is in line with Cebu City Tourism’s program of promoting the charm of the mountain barangays through the “Highland Bloom and Eco-Tourism Project” headed by Councilor Joy Pesquera. /rcg

