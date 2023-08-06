Dog makes epic trek across Switzerland

GENEVA — An escaped border terrier named Lucky made an epic journey across Switzerland on the eve of the country’s national holiday, media reported Friday.

She was left by her owners in kennels in Bern canton, but the 14-year-old dog broke out Monday evening.

The next morning she turned up in Geneva 160 kilometers away, public broadcaster RTS reported.

Interviewed by the public broadcaster, Lucky’s owner Jennifer Wagner said: “There was a hole in the fence [of the kennel].”

‘Big fright’

The dog was found near Lake Geneva on the morning of Aug. 1, as a sprinkling of fireworks began sounding for the Swiss national holiday.

A Geneva resident spotted the animal on the side of a road and alerted the authorities, RTS said.

Since Lucky was microchipped, the police swiftly tracked down her owners, who were in Berlin frantically awaiting news of their escaped pet.

Besides a few ticks in her coat, Lucky did not appear to have been hurt during her journey.

“I feel lucky that she is healthy and did not die and was not injured,” Wagner told RTS. “It was a big fright for us.”

A little help

Wagner, however, thinks her dog had a little help for her epic journey — she believes someone picked up the friendly dog and drove her to Geneva.

“I don’t think it is possible she ran [the whole way]. It is 160 kilometers,” she said.

“That is impossible for a dog in such a short time.”

RELATED STORIES:

Sick, abandoned dogs in Cebu City face death

Court convicts dog killer in Cavite

Man’s heartbreaking appeal to find missing dog goes viral

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP