How to be a responsible driver

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—If you’ve been driving your vehicles here lately, we’re sure at one point you asked yourself if there are still responsible drivers out there.

It sure is chaotic getting from point A to point B here in Cebu with all the crazy drivers out there.

Even the basic “keep the intersection clear” and “no stopping anytime” rules can’t be followed here.

Here’s a reminder for drivers out there: Driving a car is a significant responsibility, as it not only affects the safety of the driver but also passengers, pedestrians, and other road users.

With that being said, we’ll share this driving tips on how to become a responsible driver. Hopefully, this reaches those who ought to know.

Buckle Up

Seat belts are your first line of defense in case of an accident. Always wear your seat belt, and ensure that all passengers are buckled up before starting the car. Seat belts significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death in a collision. If a passenger tells you he or she is more comfortable without a seat belt remind him or her that buckling up isn’t only for their safety, but also for the others in the car.

Obey Speed Limits

Speeding is a leading cause of accidents and can reduce your ability to react to unexpected situations on the road. Always obey posted speed limits, and adjust your speed based on road conditions such as weather and traffic. Remember that speed limits are there for a reason. It was calculated by experts for safe driving.

Maintain a Safe Following Distance

Maintaining a safe following distance between your car and the vehicle in front is crucial for avoiding rear-end collisions. Use the “three-second rule,” where you pick a stationary object on the road and ensure at least three seconds of distance between you and the car ahead. Ever tried being tailgated by taxicabs or jeepneys who seem to be always in a hurry? Let them know about this. If they don’t listen, better let them go ahead. Doesn’t take anything away from you, who is a responsible driver.

Avoid Distractions

I’m sure a lot of us are guilty of driving with cellphones on our hands.

Remember this: Distracted driving is a MAJOR HAZARD. Avoid using your phone, texting, or engaging in any activity that diverts your attention from the road. If necessary, pull over to a safe location to address any distractions. There’s no tweet, photo, status, or video more important than your life. Take note of this, PLEASE.

Stay Sober

Never drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any substance that impairs your ability to drive safely. Even small amounts of alcohol can significantly affect your reaction time and judgment. Don’t even attempt to test this. We’re not saying this because we just want to. There are facts to prove this.

Check Your Mirrors Regularly

Frequent mirror checks help you stay aware of the traffic around you. Properly adjusted side and rearview mirrors can eliminate blind spots and enhance your overall visibility.

Use Turn Signals

Signaling your intentions before turning or changing lanes allows other drivers to anticipate your actions, reducing the risk of accidents and promoting smooth traffic flow. Again, there’s a reason why carmakers put that feature there. So use it!

Be Cautious at Intersections

Intersections are high-risk areas for accidents. Approach them with caution, adhere to traffic signals, and look for any potential hazards, especially vehicles running red lights. Here’s one observation we would want to share: When driving late at night, drivers here tend to take for granted intersections and just go speeding through them like nothing’s there. So just imagine what’ll happen if two vehicles think alike when running through an intersection?

Avoid Fatigue

Driving while tired can impair your reaction time and decision-making skills. If you feel drowsy, take a break, rest, or switch drivers if possible. Fatigue also causes you be easily annoyed. So you’ll be in risk of getting into a road rage incident, which doesn’t usually end up well.

Keep vehicle in good shape

Ensure your car is properly maintained to reduce the risk of mechanical failures. Regularly check your brakes, tires, lights, and fluid levels. Follow the manufacturer’s recommended service schedule.

Drive with caution during inclement weather

Rain and fog can create hazardous driving conditions. Slow down and increase your following distance in adverse weather. Use headlights in low visibility conditions.

Watch out for pedestrians and cyclists

Always be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists, especially in urban areas and school zones. Yield the right-of-way to them when necessary. Remember that if, God forbid, you hit a rider or a pedestrian, things won’t look good for the vehicle driver at all times.

Plan Your Routes

Plan your trips in advance and use a GPS or map to familiarize yourself with the route. This helps reduce the chances of getting lost and making sudden, risky maneuvers.

Staying safe on the road requires a combination of defensive driving skills, proper vehicle maintenance, and adherence to traffic rules. In short, it requires being a responsible driver.

Following these car safety tips can significantly enhance your driving experience and reduce the risk of accidents. It can make you a responsible driver.

Remember, responsible driving not only protects you and your passengers but also contributes to a safer and more harmonious road environment for everyone.

Share this with your friends who drive and help make the road a better and safer place to drive in. There’s still hope of we start now.

