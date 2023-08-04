Long weekend roadtrip? Take note of ‘BLOWBAG’ 

CEBU, Philippines—Everyone’s excited with the coming long weekends this month.

Some have been planning roadtrips around Cebu, which offers a lot of places of relaxation.

Planning a long drive can be an exciting prospect – the open road, beautiful scenery, and the freedom to explore new places in Cebu.

But before you embark on your journey, there is a crucial aspect that deserves your attention—your car.

Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up the basic things you need to check before going on a long weekend drive with the help of the acronym “BLOWBAG.”

BLOWBAG stands for brakes, lights, oil, water, battery, air, and gasoline. These are the things you’ll need to check before embarking on your long weekend roadtrip.

Brakes:

Having a working brake system will provide you with peace of mind.

Take note that most accidents that occur in mountain roads here are said to be caused by malfunctioning brakes. (Yes, maybe sometimes abusive drivers just make that as an excuse.)

So before going on a long drive, listen for any unusual noises or vibrations when applying the brakes. If you notice any issues, have your brakes inspected by a professional.

Lights:

Visibility is not just important for you as it is also vital for other drivers to see your vehicle.

Make sure all your headlights, taillights, and turn signals are working correctly.

These days, vehicles have daytime running lights, which help increase the visibility of your vehicle to other motorists.

If you have vehicles with DRLs, that’s good. Just make sure to clean the lenses and replace any bulbs that are dim or burned out to maintain optimal visibility on the road.

Oil:

You’ve got to know why engine oil is important. Its primary function is to lubricate the moving parts within the engine. As the engine operates, numerous metal components, such as pistons, crankshaft, and camshaft, move at high speeds and make direct contact with one another. Engine oil forms a protective layer between these parts, reducing friction and wear. Proper lubrication ensures that the engine operates efficiently and helps extend its lifespan. Without proper lubrication, your long weekend roadtrip might get cut short, and you wouldn’t want that.

Water:

The radiator is a critical component of a car’s cooling system, and it plays a vital role in maintaining the engine’s optimal temperature. Its primary function is to dissipate the excess heat generated by the engine during the combustion process. The radiator’s importance cannot be overstated, as it directly impacts the performance, efficiency, and longevity of the engine. This is why it is important to check on the water in the radiator and make sure it’s in the proper level. Make sure, too, that there’s no leaking in the cooling system. (Take note though that the water dripping from underneath your car when the air conditioner is on is not from the engine cooling system. That’s from the cabin cooling system and that’s normal.)

Battery:

The car battery is the heartbeat of your vehicle, providing the necessary energy to power the engine and a host of electrical systems.

Paying attention to your car battery and taking care of it will not only save you from unexpected breakdowns but also contribute to the overall efficiency and longevity of your beloved vehicle. Remember, a well-maintained car battery keeps you on the move and puts the power of driving in your hands.

Air:

Your car’s tires are the only point of contact between your vehicle and the road. Checking if they are properly inflated before a long drive is a critical step to ensure your safety, comfort, and optimal performance on the journey. Too less air means a heavy drive and high fuel consumption. Too much air will also mean a bumpy ride and less traction. Make sure you know your tire’s proper pressure for optimal grip while completing your long weekend roadtrip.

Gasoline:

Well, of course, we all know how important his is. It is better to fill up while you’re in the city rather than wait that you’d run out of fuel when you’re in the towns. Note that some towns have little gas stations. So better fill it up before the trip starts.

