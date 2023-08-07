Lolo, 69, trapped in room, dies in afternoon fire in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 69-year-old lolo and owner of a two story house in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City died after he was trapped inside his room when a fire hit the house at past 3 p.m. today, August 7.

SFO1 Filward Morales, investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Office, identified the dead lolo as Apolonio Minaling Jr.

READ: Lapu-Lapu fire: P105,000 worth of property destroyed

Remains of lolo found inside room

The remains of Minaling’s body was found inside his room on the second floor of the two story house along Hernan Cortes St., Sitio Nawanao, Barangay Subangdaku.

Morales also said in an interview with CDN Digital that he was told by Minaling’s daughter that her father could only walk slowly after having issues on his health.

“Giatake naman kuno ni siya. Mao na hinay na kuno ni siya molakaw,” said Morales.

(He has survived attacks (on his health). That is why he can only walk slowly.)

Overworked electric fan

Morales said that the fire started inside the room of the 69-year-old lolo and that they were investigating if this was caused by an overworked electric fan.

He, however, said that they were still verifying this allegation.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Toledo City fire aftermath

He said that the daughter of the dead victim told him that her father would use electric fans and would set them at full power for four hours daily.

She said that she believed this caused the fire.

She also said that her father at the time of the fire was alone on the second floor of the house.

When the fire started and ended

Morales said that the fire was called in at 3:18 p.m., was placed raised at first alarm at 3:21 p.m. This means that they needed more than two fire trucks to put the fire.

At 3:28 p.m., the fire was placed under control and Morales said that it was declared fire out at 3:39 p.m.

Morales estimated the damage to property at P75,000.

He said that second floor of the house was destroyed while the ground floor which was rented by two businesses — a cellphone accessories store and a fastfood stall — were damaged by the fire.

Boy failed to save lolo

Morales said a 12-year-old boy climbed to the window of the old man’s room but the window was locked so he could not enter the room to help the victim.

The fire investigator also said that Minaling’s room only had one exit and this was one of the factors for him to be trapped inside.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP