BIDA run: 25,000 individuals join fun run, activities against illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Around 25,000 individuals participated in the “Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan” (BIDA) 2023 Run held at Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on July 29, 2023.

This was an estimate of the people who joined the event made by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office director.

BIDA run, which has been initiated by authorities led by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), aims to campaign for the reduction of the demand and supply of illegal drugs in the country.

Abalos assures support to police, NBI

“We will support our police, we will support our NBI and PDEA, tuloy-tuloy ang paghuli. Pero while we are doing that, bagohin nati ang attitude ng ating mga anak. Proteksyonan natin sila, it’s a matter of attitude and lifestyle,” said DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, who attended the activity.

(We will support our police, we will support our NBI and PDEA, we will continue to go after them. But while we are doing that, we should change the attitude of our children. We should protect them, it’s a matter of attitude and lifestyle.)

Abalos gives certificates

Before the fun run, DILG presented certificates to local government units (LGUs) in the region with a functional anti-drug and abuse council (ADAC).

Among these were Poro, San Francisco, Talisay City, City of Naga, Bogo City, Danao City, Alegria, Barili, Borbon, Daanbantayan, Madredijos, Pinamungajan, Samboan, San Remigio, Sogod, Tuburan, and Tudela in Cebu and San Juan in Siquijor.

The tri-cities which consist of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Cebu were also given the same award, as well as the Cebu Provincial government whose certificate was accepted by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The BIDA run has two categories, the 4K run, and 2K walk.

Route of Fun Run

The fun run’s route started from Hoops Dome towards Humay-humay, turn left on Humay-Humay road, passed the cemetery and straight towards Carlos Batchoy, turn right at G.Y. dela Cerna St., go straight toward Sangi road, turn right on Maximo V. Patalinghug Ave., go straight toward Petron Tamiya, turn right on S. Osmeña St., turn right again onto Hoops Dome road.

Meanwhile, the fun walk started from the Hoops Dome, towards Humay-humay Road, turn right, then turn right again on Maximo V. Patalinghug St., then turn right onto Hoopsdome Road and back to Hoops Dome.

Winners given prizes

Abalos, city officials of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Cebu City also joined the fun run.

“Before I formally welcome you all, allow me to begin by expressing my sincerest gratitude to the Honorable Secretary of DILG, Sec. Benhur Abalos, for choosing Lapu-Lapu City as the venue for the Visayas leg of the BIDA Run. Thank you, Secretary, for giving us a chance to showcase the historic city of Lapu-Lapu and the Oponganon hospitality,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

Winners and finishers were also acknowledged and given prizes after the run.

No accidents during event

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, for his part, also said that during the activity, no accidents were recorded or any untoward incidents.

He said that LCPO deployed around 500 police personnel to secure the activity.

Lim also said that the participation of the community is very important in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Effective to prevent illegal drugs

“Effective gyud ni siya sa pagsumpo sa ginadiling drugas kay sa gina-ingon pa ang pagsumpo sa ginadiling drugas kinahanglan na siya ug whole of the nation’s approach,” Lim said.

(It is very effective in stopping illegal drugs because with the prevention of illegal drugs we need a whole nation’s approach.)

/dbs

