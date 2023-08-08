Introducing The Hospital at Maayo’s Premium ‘Maternity Service Program’

The journey of motherhood is a pivotal and transformative experience, and The Hospital at Maayo is proud to present its groundbreaking Maternity Service Program (MSP) that redefines excellence in maternity care. This program provides expectant mothers specialized care, attention, and support, ensuring a safe and positive birthing journey.

Recognizing that every pregnancy journey is unique, the MSP tailors personalized birth plans to meet the individual needs of expectant mothers. These plans empower mothers to make informed decisions about their labor and delivery preferences, guaranteeing that their birthing experience aligns with their values and desires.

Led by Dr. Maria Carmina Joyce C. Alferez, the hospital’s Chief of Clinics, the Maternity Service Program reflects a holistic approach that encompasses every aspect of a woman’s well-being throughout pregnancy and postpartum. From the early stages of prenatal care to the moment of delivery and beyond, the program guarantees each mother a seamless and nurturing experience.

Setting the Standard in Maternity Care

The program’s cornerstone lies in its comprehensive prenatal care, which commences from the moment a woman discovers her pregnancy. A dedicated team of obstetricians, midwives, nurses, and healthcare professionals is committed to guiding expectant mothers through every step of their pregnancy journey. The program includes regular check-ups, discounted ultrasound screenings, laboratory tests, and comfortable maternity ward accommodations.

The program proudly offers a range of top-notch facilities, creating a healing ambiance that emphasizes patient comfort. What sets the Maternity Service Program apart is its focus on having consultant doctors attend to enrolled expectant mothers, ensuring the provision of the highest medical expertise at every stage.

Personalized Birth Plans

Recognizing that every pregnancy journey is unique, the MSP tailors personalized birth plans to meet the individual needs of expectant mothers. These plans empower mothers to make informed decisions about their labor and delivery preferences, guaranteeing that their birthing experience aligns with their values and desires.

A New Era in Maternity Care

“When we started as a Level 1 hospital, we set the standards of having hotel-like facilities and modern equipment, sustaining the competence of our medical staff, and making sure to provide patients with holistic care and recovery that is nothing short of excellent. Our care prioritizes every patient at the center, putting premium on their experience through our diverse range of services,” said Dr. Lawrence Chad U. Liu, Chief Operating Officer and Medical Director.

Furthermore, The Hospital at Maayo is now a Level 2 Department of Health-accredited hospital and proudly partners with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and over 20 major health maintenance organizations (HMOs), ensuring accessibility to a wide range of patients. The hospital’s impressive services include a wellness and rehabilitation center, dialysis and pulmonary units, imaging facilities, ICU accommodations for critically-ill patients, specialized doctors for high-risk pregnancies and gynecology, pediatric services, and a fully-equipped blood bank.

Embracing Excellence in Maternity Care

Dr. Faye Abigail A. Fortich, Chief Hospital Administrator, affirms the hospital’s commitment to ensuring expectant mothers receive the finest care during this monumental phase of life.

“Welcoming a new life into the world is a momentous occasion, and it is crucial to ensure that expecting mothers receive the best care during this transformative journey,” Dr. Fortich highlights.

The launch of The Hospital at Maayo’s Maternity Service Program marks a significant step towards enhancing the well-being of mothers and infants. With its holistic approach, personalized care, and commitment to excellence, the MSP sets a new standard in maternity care and elevates the experience of motherhood for every woman.

For more details, contact The Hospital at Maayo at tel. nos. (032) 888 2662 or cell. nos. 0998 962 1234, visit its website https://thehospitalatmaayo.com, or follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thehospitalatmaayo.

ADVERTORIAL