Argao police going after man accused of killing woman over road barricade

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Argao town are now conducting a hot pursuit operation against a man accused of killing his sister-in-law over a road barricade last Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The fatal shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Sitio Pag-undangan, Barangay Tiguib in Argao town, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Rufa Alcosero Velchez, 43. She and her 14-year-old son were on their way home when the crime happened.

The suspect, a certain Rufo Villacorte Manila, is now the subject of an ongoing manhunt in Argao for the killing of Velchez.

Personal grudge

Police Major Ivy Martin Bartolome, chief of the Argao Police Station, said initial findings showed that piles of tree trunks barricaded the road leading to the Velchezes’ residence.

The barricade was placed right outside Manila’s house, added police.

The victim’s 14–year-old son told investigators that his mother decided to get a nearby saw machine and started cutting through the pile of tree trunks.

After creating a way to pass through, Manila, the victim’s brother-in-law, was seen emerging from his house.

The suspect reportedly went back in again, and when he got out, he was already carrying a short firearm.

Manila allegedly yelled “sobra na gyud mo” before firing twice towards Velchez, who sustained gunshot wounds on different parts of her body.

The 43-year-old woman died on the spot while the suspect immediately fled the area, according to investigators.

Police ruled personal grudge as the motive behind the crime.

Argao is a first class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

