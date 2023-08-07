Barangay kagawad in Argao, Cebu accused of shooting man

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Argao town of southeastern Cebu continue to search for a village councilor, or barangay kagawad in Cebuano, accused of shooting a man late Sunday evening, August 6, 2023.

The shooting took place in a waiting shed in Brgy. Bala-as, Argao at around 11:13 p.m. on Sunday that wounded a 54-year-old man, police confirmed.

The victim was identified as Rolando Abrigana who, as of Monday, remains confined in a hospital in Argao. The suspect, on the other hand, was identified as Bala-as Barangay kagawad Jerfil Cabanas, 32, from Argao.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Bienvenido Amil, investigator of the case, said they received reports that a shooting occurred in the waiting shed in Brgy. Bala-as.

When they reached the area, witnesses told them that the victim had already been rushed to the hospital. They also reportedly told police that the gunman happened to be a barangay kagawad, whom they identified as Cabanas.

HEATED ALTERCATION

Amil said that Abrigana and Cabanas were waiting for a ride at the waiting shed. The former was on his way to work while the latter was patrolling the area, together with other barangay officials and workers.

According to at least two witnesses, Abrigana and Cabanas suddenly got involved in a heated altercation which police later found out stemmed after the victim allegedly insulted the suspect.

The suspect, Cabanas, went home but returned to the waiting shed carrying a gun of still unknown caliber then fired two shots towards Abrigana who sustained gunshot wounds on his stomach.

The victim, Abrigana, tried to chase Cabanas with a bolo but to no avail.

A hot pursuit operation against Cabanas is still ongoing.

Argao is a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

