Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu City lacks antivenom for snake bites, says city vet
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, August 9.
Cebu City lacks antivenom for snake bites–city vet
Recent sightings of venomous snakes in some towns of Cebu have rattled the nerves of not a few Cebuanos and led to the question: Does the province have antivenom for snake bites?
Apparently, there’s none, according to Dr. Jess Maribojoc from the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries.
According to the Communicable Disease Section of the Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7), DOH-7 does not have snake bites and antivenom programs in Region 7.
Police urge those with info regarding killing to report directly to them and not on social media
Police here have urged individuals with information that may shed light on the brutal killing of Reah Mae Tocmo to report them immediately to authorities and not on social media.
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) made this pronouncement after people claiming to have possible details on Tocmo’s death surfaced online.
BFP-7 warns: Fire more likely during El Niño
Fires are more likely to occur during El Niño, an official of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) warned.
Fire Superintendent Joel Abarquez, chief of the Regional Operations Division of the BFP-7, in a news forum on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, advised public to be extra cautious as they observed that fire incidents are during El Niño season.
Cebuana Shaila Rebortera shows signs of physical abuse after revealing child with Rob Gomez
Without making reference to how she was injured, Cebuana beauty queen Shaila Rebortera showed photos of herself marked with bruises and tagged the father of her child, actor Rob Gomez.
Rebortera, crowned Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 and Miss Millennial Philippines 2018, had earlier revealed having a daughter named Amelia with Gomez, and disclosed being told to “wait for the perfect time” to introduce their child to the public.
RELATED STORIES
What you should do when bitten by a snake
Netizens on cobra spotted in San Fernando, Cebu: ‘Kahadlok!’
Farmer dies after he is bitten by a snake in Barili
Reah Mae Tocmo’s friend, Jewel Smith, denies knowledge on killing
Reah Mae Tocmo update: Murder victim seen arguing with man a day before she was found dead
Another victim of Pamplona massacre dies; death toll climbs to 10
Handling El Niño, LGUs will be on the front line, says PDRRMO official
Miss World PH candidate Shaila Rebortera aspires to become an ‘honest lawyer’
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.