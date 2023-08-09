ACER’s 20th Year Celebration becomes an Epic Musical Concert featuring top stars Sarah G, Dara, Donbelle and more!

MANILA (August 7, 2023) – It was a double celebration as Acer Philippines marked Acer Day 2023 and its 20th anniversary on August 6 with an epic concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The line-up made the Acer Day 2023: #AceYourWorld concert a dream concert, with Acer brand Ambassadors Sarah Geronimo, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, international superstar Sandara Park, and a powerhouse cast of artists that included, Sunkissed Lola, December Avenue, Zach Tabudlo, Sponge Cola, Mayonnaise, Ben&Ben, and Ely Buendia.

“We chose a line-up that Filipinos of different generations will enjoy so everyone can watch the concert and have a great time,” said Acer Philippines Senior Marketing Manager Princess Laosantos.

It was a full house at the SM MOA Arena and on Facebook, with an estimated 15,000 attendees watching in person and online.

Hosted by Robi Domingo, Acer Day 2023, which had the theme #AceYourWorld was indeed a night to remember. The artists performed their biggest hits, turning the concert into one big party with fans dancing the night away. Predator Gaming brand ambassadors also joined in on the fun, and Acer treated concertgoers to many activities where they got to take home prizes such as Acer products.

Sarah G. performed two songs— “Cuore” and “Alam”— to open the concert in the biggest way possible.

For her part, Sandara Park, together with the GForce Dancers, sang “Festival,” the lead single to her self-titled solo debut mini album. It was her first time performing the song live before a Philippine audience. She also performed “T Map,” “In or Out,” and “I Am the Best.”

The country’s favorite young love team DonBelle brought kilig to the concert with a duet of the song “Byahe” by John Roa.

Although currently on their world tour, kings of P-pop SB19 prepared a video greeting to their Acer family.

Sunkissed Lola kept the ball rolling with “Pasilyo,” “Pakisabi,” “Damag,” and “Makalimutan Ka.” pop-alternative rock group December Avenue followed up with their hit songs, “Kahit ‘Di Mo Alam,” “Bulong,” “Dahan,” “Eroplanong Papel,” “Ilang Beses Kita Mamahalin?,” “Wala Nang Iba,” “Huling Sandali,” “Kung ‘Di Rin Lang Ikaw,” “Saksi Ang Langit,” and “Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-Ibig.”

Next up was rock band Mayonnaise, who delighted the audience with “Bakit Pt. 2,” “Synesthesia,” “Kapag Lasing Malambing,” “Tayo Na Lang Dalawa,” and “Jopay.”

Filipino singer-songwriter Zach Tabudlo brought the house down with three of his hits— “Give me your forever,” “Pano,” and “Binibini.”

Finally, Sponge Cola took the stage with “Pasubali,” “Tuliro,” “Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay,” “Kunwari,” “Bitiw,” and a special rendition of “Jeepney,” and “Puso.”

Gen Z favorite Ben&Ben gave the crowd eight songs, including “Ride Home,” “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” “Leaves,” “Kathang Isip,” “Pagtingin,” “Araw-araw,” “Maybe the Night,” and “Paninindigan Kita.”

To end the evening on a high, Ely Buendia took the stage with iconic Eraserhead songs, “Alapaap,” “Toyang,” “Pare Ko,” “Spolarium,” “Ligaya,” “Magasin,” “Superproxy,” “With a Smile,” and “Huling El Bimbo.”

Fans got tickets to the concert through social media contests held on Facebook and Twitter or when they purchased from Acer’s Back-to-School promo! Every promo purchase entitled the customer to a concert ticket and a Php 500 pledge to the GreenEarth Heritage Foundation.

“This concert is not just an anniversary celebration but a way for Acer to give back to the community by staging a memorable event that brings all the hottest musical acts in town,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines General Manager.

