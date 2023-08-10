One-year-old kid from Minglanilla, Cebu shows some basketball moves

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kids are like sponges, absorbing everything they see.

That’s why parents and relatives tread lightly when there are kids around.

But this little boy from Minglanilla, Cebu absorbed something quite interesting and fun!

Meet, Ron Maverick “Mavi” Añana, who is just one year old. He is the best person to ask about the game of basketball.

You’ll see in this video how cute Mavi is, showing how intense the game of his father was.

The video was shared by his mom, Joanna Minguito, on her social media accounts.

The kid did a very good impersonation of his dad’s dribbling skills and even followed the crowd’s reaction whenever his dad scored.

“Actually pag first, nag observe ra gyud siya sa mga tao sa iyang palibot while nag duwa iya baba/papa sa league. Then pag ugma, ana mao nana iya reaction. Siya siya ra gyud ana. Wala guy nag tudlo niya. Mahibong nalang mi mo dribble syang kalit while naay pina shoot and shagit,” shared Joanna.

CDN Digital uploaded the video on Thursday morning, August 10, and within an hour has already been shared 250 times.

Can’t wait to see more hoops action from this cute little observer, Mavi.

