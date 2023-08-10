Pagasa-Mactan: Hot days ahead for Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sunny weather, with a low chance of localized thunderstorms, is expected to prevail over Metro Cebu in the next five days or until Monday, August 14, 2023.

Pagasa-Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat, however, advised the public to take extra caution against extreme heat as the agency recorded this month’s highest heat index on Wednesday, August 9, at 42 degrees Celsius–which falls under the “Danger Category,” indicating risks of heat cramps and heat stroke with prolonged direct exposure under the sun.

“Maayo man ang atong panahon. In fact, mag-amping ta kay makasinati ta og hot and dry weather. Taas ang temperature nga atong gi-expect. Mo range siya og 27 to 34 degrees Celsius,” Quiblat said.

“Take note that on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, naka record ta og pinakamataas nga heat index for August nga niabot og 42 degrees Celsius. Mura ni siyag dry hot season sa Philippines, kanang mga March, April, May nga temperature,” he added.

For the last nine days since August 1, Metro Cebu did not experience any normal rains, a factor for the rise in temperature.

Quiblat said while the Southwest Monsoon or “habagat” is the prevailing weather system for the whole country, the absence of any triggering mechanisms, like tropical cyclones, weakens the habagat.

“Makasinati ta padayon sa the next five days init nga panahon sa buntag pero naa gihapon low chances nga adunay mga panghitabo nga localized thunderstorms nga makamugna sana og passing rains para maibsan ang kainit sa panahon,” he said.

Pagasa spotted a severe tropical storm (STS) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) around 1,370 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon; however, Quiblat said there is no chance the said STS will enter PAR.

Heat index in the next five days is expected to range between 37 to 42 degrees Celsius.

“Kung di man gani kalikayan, pareha anang mga traffic personnel nato, see to it nga from time to time mopasilong labi na’g udtong tutok. Magdala og basa nga tualya, inom og daghang tubig, magsinina og light-colored and light-weight para hayahay,” he advised.

Pagasa forecasts moderate winds, and chances of gale warning issuance are low.

However, Quiblat advised fishermen using small fishing boats to exercise caution during localized isolated thunderstorms at sea, as wave heights may reach 2.4 meters. /rcg

