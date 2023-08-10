‘Brigada Eskwela’ kicks off at Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Education in Central Visays (DepEd-7) led the kick off of “Brigada Eskwela” in a gathering held at the Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Brigada Eskwela is DepEd’s National Schools Maintenance Week, which seeks to include and enlist the assistance of all parties involved in the field of education in preparing public school facilities for the start of the academic year.

The gathering in Cebu was led by Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, the DepEd-7 director, and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan. They were also joined by Lapu-Lapu City lone district Rep. Cindi King-Chan, and city officials.

In his speech, Jimenez said that they promote the Brigada Eskwela, in lieu of the “Matatag na Edukasyon Agenda” of Vice-President and DepEd Sec. Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Jimenez said that the program was part of the agency’s initiative to ensure the students are able to achieve their goals and ambitions in life.

“This Brigada Eskwela is one of the many activities leading to that cause. We have to be reminded that the dream of our children, will remain a dream if we lack something,” Jimenez said.

Chan, for his part, vowed to support the program, especially since the city was also implementing “Bayanihan” or volunteerism programs.

Aside from this, Chan said that the city government was also committed to ensure the safety of students and their surroundings.

“I urge our barangay officials, stakeholders, and private partners, to lend a hand and help the Brigada Eskwela program to prepare our schools for the opening of our classes on August 29,” Chan said.

Before the end of the short program, Jimenez, Chan, and other city officials, signed a commitment of support Brigada Eskwela.

