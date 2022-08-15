DepEd-Mandaue kicks off Oplan Balik Eskwela at Central School

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Mandaue City (DepEd-Mandaue) launched on Monday, August 15, the Oplan Balik Eskwela at the Mandaue City Central School.

DepEd-Mandaue Superintendent Dr. Nimfa Bongo, said the task force would be organized to answer queries and issues of the parents and stakeholders.

Bongo said aside from the division’s task force, each school already had a task force headed by the principal.

Just like last school year, a few of the usual concerns were about enrollment, said DepEd-Mandaue lawyer Marinel Oro.

Oro said a few students from private schools who wanted to transfer to public schools lacked documentary requirements which might be because they had financial issues with their previous schools.

In line with the DepEd order, parents are given until October 31 to complete the required documents. If they will fail to comply, they will be called and be reminded.

Oro said there were a few parents, who shared that the reason why their children were transferred to public schools was because of the effect of COVID-19.

“But dili ta generalize gyud nga the same with everyone kay lahi-lahi man ang per parent nga experience,” said Oro.

(But we cannot generalize that everyone is the same because each parent’s experience is different.)

Moreover, Bongo said they will have a meeting with all of the school heads tomorrow, August 16, to tackle the scheduling of those who would conduct emergency classes.

