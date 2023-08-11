Lea Salonga magaling na sa COVID-19, nagbabalik entablado na ulit: Feeling so much better now, thank goodness!

By: Pauline del Rosario - Bandera | August 11,2023 - 11:11 AM

PRESENT na ulit sa kanyang theater play ang Broadway star at international singer-actress na si Lea Salonga.

‘Yan ay matapos siyang gumaling mula sa sakit na COVID-19 kamakailan lang.

“Back on the dance floor tonight! Feeling so much better now, thank goodness!” sey niya sa isang Instagram post.

Gayunpaman, nilinaw niya na kailangan pa rin niyang mag-ingat at hindi na muna sasalubong ng fans pagkatapos ng kanyang performance.

Dagdag niya, “However, since I’m still not at 100%, I won’t be hanging out at the stage door following the performance.”

“Thanks for your understanding, and see you later!,” ani pa ng broadway star.

Maraming fans naman ang natuwa sa good news ni Lea at ilan sa kanila ay excited na siyang makitang mag-perform sa stage.

Narito ang ilan sa mga nabasa naming komento:

“Glad to hear that you’re feeling so much better! Always enjoyed seeing you onstage & hearing you sing.”

“We cannot wait to see the show on Saturday!”

“Glad you’re feeling better!!! See you this Saturday [happy face emoji].”

Magugunitang ilang araw nang hindi napapanood si Lea sa musical play na “Here Lies Love” dahil tinamaan siya ng COVID-19.

Ibinandera niya ito mismo sa social media na ngayon ay burado na, pero ang sinabi niya roon ay nakaranas lamang siya ng mild symptoms.

Ang naturang musical play ay ipinalalabas sa The Broadway Theatre sa New York City sa Amerika na nagsimula pa noong nakaraang buwan.

READ MORE:

BTS gets praise from Lea Salonga after their reaction to Grammy loss: ‘Class act’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP