Gov. Garcia wants MPSA of Dolomite Mining Corp. revoked

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A mining firm based in Alcoy, Cebu is in hot waters as Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia is seeking to revoke its Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA).

The Capitol, in a statement released by its official media portal, Sugbo News, said that Gov. Garcia is seeking to revoke the MPSA of Dolomite Mining Corp. (DMC), a Filipino Japanese-owned firm, which supposedly has an MPSA with the government to mine dolomite in Cebu for 25 years or until 2030.

In a meeting with the DMC president Cesar Omnes on Wednesday, August 9, Gov. Garcia pointed out that the firm, by continuing to supply raw materials to Philippine Mining Service Corporation (PMSC), disregarded the provincial ordinances that ordered the stoppage of operations of the latter.

MPSA is an agreement where the government grants to the contractor the exclusive right to conduct mining operations within a contract area and shares in the gross output.

To recall, it was in October 2020 when Gov. Garcia first issued an EO for the stoppage of PMSC’s operations in Barangay Pugalo for its reported failure to pay taxes to the Capitol as stipulated by the Provincial Ordinance.

“While DMC already settled its tax obligations for 15 years to the Provincial Government last April, the governor had to revoke its MPSA because of its continuing business with PMSC,” reads the Capitol report.

Gov. Garcia, in Feb. 17, 2023, issued EO No. 7 series of 2023, reiterating a prior directive for the PMSC to immediately stop from further “processing, selling, and transporting dolomite, associated mineral deposits, and other quarry resources due to violations of local tax and environmental laws.

The Capitol said the PMSC disobeyed the initial order by buying over 2.5 million metric tons of mineral resources extracted by the DMC, according to the data by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

