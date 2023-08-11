2023 Forbes list: Sy siblings wealthiest in PH

MANILA, Philippines – The same individuals made it to the 2023 Forbes Asia wealthiest Filipinos list which was released on Thursday.

Headlining the list are the Sy siblings of the SM Group who have a net worth of US$14.4 billion, followed by former senator and real estate tycoon Manuel “Manny” Villar Jr. with a net worth of US$9.7 billion and ports development / logistics magnate Enrique Razon Jr at with a net worth of US$8.1 billion.

While the list remained unchanged from 2022, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang climbed from ninth to fourth (US$3.4 billion) while Tony Tan Caktiong of Jollibee Foods Corp. rose from seventh to fifth (US$3.2 billion.)

The Aboitiz family is sixth on the list (US$3.15 billion), followed by Lance Gokongwei and siblings (US$3 billion), Isidro Consunji and siblings (US$2.9 billion), Jaime Zobel de Ayala (US$2.8 billion) and Lucio Tan (US$2.6 billion).

Fifty Philippine billionaires made it to this year’s list

The combined wealth of the local billionaires in this year’s list is US$80 billion, up from US$72 billion last year, or an 11 percent increase.

