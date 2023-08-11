Michael Adolfo faces Bryl Bayogos in PBF title fight in Sultan Kudarat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based prospect Michael Adolfo will try to stage an upset against Sanman Boxing’s Bryl Bayogos as they are set to face on August 25, 2023, in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Adolfo and Bayogos will battle in the main event of the Sanman Boxing-backed fight card which puts the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super bantamweight interim title at stake.

Adolfo, a native of Negros Occidental who is currently based in Cebu City, has a record of four wins, two knockouts and one defeat.

His lone defeat was very recent, last April in the hands of the more experienced Jason Canoy Manigos. Adolfo lost via unanimous decision after eight rounds.

Meanwhile, Bayogos is unbeaten with a 5-0-1 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts. His most recent win was against Clarence Breboneria where he won via technical knockout last June in Mandaluyong City.

Also fighting in the undercard is another unbeaten prospect, Jimler Cubay (4-0, 4KOs) against Marjun Piencenaves (6-6-1, 4KOs), so as pro debutee Kevin Villanueva who is going against journeyman Elizer Ambon (1-11, 1KO).

The rest of the bouts in the upcoming fight card are yet to be announced by Sanman Boxing.

