Cataraja , 2 other Cebu warriors fight in Wednesday’s Sanman Bubble Boxing X in GenSan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The battle lines are set for Wednesday’s “Sanman Bubble Boxing X” after the card’s featured ring warriors passed the official weigh-in held earlier today in General Santos City.

Featured in the fight card are three Cebu-based Zip Sanman Boxing Team stalwarts: world-rated Kevin Jake KJ” Cataraja, former world title challenger and No. 1 minimumweight contender Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, and up-and-comer Alex Santisima.

The unbeaten 27-year-old Cataraja of Tabuelan, north Cebu weighed in at 114-pounds to schedule his non-title eight-round bout against Ronel Dela Cruz who tipped the scales at 119lbs.

Cataraja who has a record of 14 wins with 12 knockouts is ranked No. 7 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight division.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Jerusalem of Bukidnon, the top contender in the WBO minimumweight division weighed in at 105lbs, the same as his opponent Michael Camelion for their fight also scheduled for eight rounds.

Jerusalem, who fought for the WBC world minimumweight title in 2017 has a record of 18 wins with 10 knockouts and two defeats. Camelion has an 11-17-3 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts.

On the other hand, Santisima, the younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima tipped the scales at 118lbs, while his opponent Jelo Bacalso weighed in at 116lbs for their six-rounder bout in the bantamweight division.

Santisima has a record of 3-0 (win-loss) with two knockouts, while Bacalso has a 1-1-1 (win-loss-draw) slate with 1 knockout in his resume.

Also, the fight card features the bout between French Guillaume Lorenzo and Joe Tejones for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Lightweight title.

Other bouts featured for tomorrow’s slam-bang affair are Michael Casama vs. Pablito Cañada, Vince Paras vs. Jovanie Tagusie, Joey Canoy vs. Ryan Makiputin, Bryl Bayogos vs. Nicong Calamaba, Gabriel Tapales vs. Junroy Matias, and Jimler Cubay vs.Jessie James Boyles. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebuano boxer, sparring partner of many world champions, dreams of being a world champion one day

Santisima misses opportunity to fight for world title eliminator

Jerusalem is GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’