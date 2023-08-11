DSWD-7 encourage 4Ps, Listahan families to enlist in Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has taken some measures to increase the turnout of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Listahanan-identified poor families who registered for the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program.

This was confirmed by Shalaine Marie Lucero, regional director of DSWD-7.

The Lifeline Rate Act is a law that provides subsidies or discounted rates to low-income, marginalized electric consumers, such as the beneficiaries of 4Ps and Listahanan-identified poor households.

She said that the agency was already conducting orientations, together with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), to local social welfare and development officers so that they can help in informing the public about the program.

Lucero admitted that currently, only a few 4Ps beneficiaries and Listahanan poor families have registered in the program.

Those who will apply to the program may enjoy subsidies of up to 100 percent if their power consumption is below 20-100 kilowatt-hours, depending on the distribution utilities.

“Sa karon, matod pa sa atong Energy Regulatory Commision (ERC), ingon man ang atong distribution utilities ug public utilities, dyutay pa ang nakarehistro para makaapil sa lifeline rate subsidy,” Lucero said.

Currently, Lucero said that six local government units (LGUs) in the region have already processed their requirements for database sharing of the Listahanan 3 result.

Lucero added that aside from using the Listahanan database for the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program, LGUs may also utilize this for planning and implementation of social welfare protection programs.

“Pero kining pag-avail sa Listahanan database dili lang ni for lifeline subsidy, that is for purposes of planning, budgeting, and allocation for social welfare protection programs,” she added. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

DSWD-7 appeals to LGUs to share Listahan 3 data

House rep urges DSWD to increase 4Ps cash aid for poor

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP