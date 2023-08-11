Working student loses P14,000 of savings due to termites in piggy bank

MANILA, Philippines — A working student who was trying to save money for his school feels lost around P14,000 after termites infested his piggy bank that was apparently made of cardboard on the inside.

In an interview with INQUIRER.net’s video team, Information Technology student Randy Boganutan said that he has already saved around P20,000 for his tuition fee.

According to Boganutan, he placed his savings from his freelance work inside a plastic-made piggy bank he bought from a street vendor. However, one of his companions in his residence informed him that a worm was coming out of the piggy bank — which he later confirmed to be termites.

“Nalaman siya kasi ‘yong kasama ko do’n na tao, nagwawalis siya tapos ‘yong pagwalis niya nasagi niya daw ‘yong alkasnya. Tapos ngayon pagka-sagi niya bigla daw may pumatak na uod. Kaya sabi niya sa akin ‘sir parang may uod dito na pumapatak galing do’n sa alkansya’,” he said.

(We found out because someone in our house was cleaning, and then he accidentally hit the piggy bank. Then after, he said that a worm came out of it, telling me that ‘it seems a worm dropped from the piggy bank’.)

“Kaya do’n po nag-worry ako kasi wala naman pong uod do’n, kasi usually ‘di ba po, ang uod makikita naman natin siya sa fresh meat or mga karne gano’n ‘di ba. Kaya sabi ko ‘hindi ‘yon uod, kun’di anay ‘yan kasi nasa karton, nasa alkansya’. Kaya do’n po, na-ano, pinuntahan ko po agad,” he added.

(I was worried because worms are usually found on fresh meats, right? That’s why I said that might be a termite feeding on the cardboard. That’s why I checked it immediately.)

He was only able to save P6,000 of his savings, as the rest of the bills were ruined.

“Initial reaction ko po no’ng nangyari is na-shock lang po ako, natulala lang po ako, ‘di po ako makapaniwala at saka ‘yong parang speechless lang ako, naka-ganyan lang, ‘yong wala akong masabi. Then do’n na po, no’ng nahawakan ko na po siya, do’n nag-sink in sa akin na parang, umiiyak ako, naluluha ako na di ko naiintindihan nararamdaman ko,” Boganutan said.

(My initial reaction was just shock. I just stared blankly; I was in disbelief and I was speechless. Then when I held the remaining pieces, I cried, I was not able to fully comprehend what I was feeling.)

“Nasa P6,000 po siya, ‘yong bills na ‘yon, kasi may P1,000 pa naman akong nakuha doon at saka may P500, may P200, tapos the rest ‘yong tig-P100. Pero ‘yong inanay, wala na talaga siya, ‘yong parang […] lupa na siya,” he added.

(The bills amounted to around P6,000 because I was able to salvage P1,000 bills, some P500 bills, P200 bills, and then the rest were P100 bills.. But those hit by the termites turned into dust.)

Boganutan also admitted that it might be hard to replace the damaged bills, as his friends and people on the internet reminded him that serial numbers should be visible for possible replacement.

“Sinabihan lang nila ako na dapat may serial number pa, makikita pa ‘yong mga signature o ‘di kaya ‘yong mga three-fourths ang nasira, eh hindi po gano’n ‘yong nangyari sa akin kasi durog-durog na,” he said.

(They told me that it has to have the serial number, that the signatures can be seen, or that damage should only be limited to three-fourths of the bill. But that’s not the case for me, it crumbled to pieces.)

“Kaya pinakita ko siya sa isang kaibigan ko na sa bangko siya nagwo-work, sabi niya hindi na daw po kaya,” he added.

(I showed it to my friend working for a bank, and he said it is not possible anymore.)

Boganutan originally posted his ordeal on social media as early as March 17, advising people not to use piggy banks — saying that it is better to keep saved money in plastic bags. Netizens agreed with him, with one commenting that it might be better to place bills in strong glass jars.

According to Boganutan, he did not opt to open a bank account because a maintaining balance is required — as he might eventually need to empty up his savings.

He also said that he temporarily stopped saving, diverting his funds to his family and the small shop that he maintains.

“Wala po kasi akong bank account, kasi ‘di ba po ang bank account may maintaining balance po? Tapos ako wala naman po ako that time, kasi pag mag-bank po, palagi po, araw-araw magdedeposit or ‘di kaya every other day, saka medyo hassle din sa bangko dahil laging mahaba ang pila,” he said.

(I do not have a bank account, because it has a maintaining balance right? So I did not have a bank account at that time, and also it is quite a hassle to do banking because you have to make deposits regularly, and it is a pain to line up for transactions.)

“As of now wala pa pong pang-alkansya, kasi nag-start na po mag-ipon para sa tuition, then padala rin po sa family if may kaunti, then sa small shop po, ini-invest ko na lang din po do’n ulit. Di na lang po muna ako nag-stick na mag-ipon ipon muna ulit kasi traumatized pa rin po ako hanggang ngayon,” he added.

(As of now, I do not have extra money to save, because I started to spend for my tuition, sending money to my relatives, then invest in the small shop I own. I refrained from saving money because I am still traumatized.)

