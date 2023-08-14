Cases filed against suspect who kidnapped girl in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Cases of kidnapping with serious illegal detention, and acts of lasciviousness were filed against the suspect in the alleged kidnapping in Mandaue City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations and spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said on Monday, August 14, 2023. that cases against Godiflor Rama, 32, who allegedly kidnapped an 8-year-old Filipino-Korean in Barangay Bakilid, were already filed at the city prosecutor’s office.

Oriol said that Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of Police Station 2, confirmed that kidnapping with serious illegal detention, and acts of lasciviousness were filed against Rama.

Oriol said that the girl claimed that the suspect molested her when she was with him.

Rama took the girl from her home in Barangay Bakilid, last Thursday, Aug. 10, and put her inside a suitcase and brought to a nearby boarding house. He was apprehended by the police just hours after kidnapping the girl.

Kissed girl

In a previous interview, the 8-year-old girl claimed that the suspect kissed her while she was with him.

The suspect, however, denied the victim’s allegation. He claimed that he only lifted her shirt to cool her down.

Rama also said that he only wanted the family, especially the girl’s filipino grandparents, to feel distressed because they have been blaming him whenever their things get lost.

Rama works as a caretaker of the apartment that the family of the girl is renting.

During the press conference on Friday, Oriol said that based on the investigation and interviews, the suspect could have kidnapped the girl with malicious intent.

/bmjo

