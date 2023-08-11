Young kidnap victim in Mandaue claims suspect kissed her mouth and private parts

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu –The 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a former employee of her family claimed that the suspect kissed her mouth and her private parts while she was under his custody.

CDN Digital will not divulge the girl’s identity because she’s a minor.

The kidnap victim revealed the kissing incident to a reporter who asked her what the suspect did to her during the hours that she was under his custody.

MALICIOUS INTENT

MCPO Deputy City Director for Operations Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol said that based on the investigation and interviews, the suspect could have kidnapped the girl with malicious intent.

“He does not have the capability to kidnap for ransom, he added.

“Naa gyud siyay malicious intent, maoy nigawas sa atoang imbestigasyun, personal ni iyaha’ng intention,” said Oriol who added that the suspect’s reason of having a grudge against the girl’s Filipino grandparents, could only be an alibi.

JUST WANT REVENGE

In earlier interviews, the suspect alleged that the girl’s Filipino grandparents accused him of stealing some of their belongings fueling his desire to get back at them.

On Thursday morning, August 10, 2023, Godiflor Rama, 32, from Barangay. Sampaguita, Bukidnon kidnapped and put inside a suitcase from her home in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City, Cebu.

He told CDN Digital that he is actually close to the child since he worked as the caretaker of their family for more than a year.

He added that he was able to kidnap the girl because he asked her to go out of the two-story apartment where they live.

“Ge ingnan nako siya nga kining follow me…Ge ingnan pud nako siya nga get inside the maleta. Wala ra pud siya nang laban ni sud ra pud siya,” he said.

Rama also added that he didn’t do any harm to the girl.

“Ge padula nakog cellphone niya human nakog padulag cellphone, padulag games… Dayun pag kataud-taud na pud akoa na pud siya ge pakaon, ge painom tubig kay nag palit man kog pagkaon,” he said.

He further confessed that he only wanted the girl’s grandparents to feel distressed because they had been blaming him when they lose things before.

DENIAL

He added that he did not have any intention of harming the little girl and planned to return her to her family after six hours.

Rama also denied the kidnap victim’s allegation that he kissed her on the lips and on her private parts. He claimed that he only lifted her shirt to cool her down.

The mother of the victim, Tyree Lanny Rendal You, took to social media for assistance when she discovered her daughter was missing at around 12:18 p.m. on Thursday.

Subsequently, she also sought help from the Subangdaku Police Station at 5:00 p.m. to find her daughter.

As the mother’s post spread across social media, the incident came to the attention of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

And despite the absence of a formal report from the parents, the MCPO swiftly initiated a hot pursuit operation to track down the suspect, according to Police Colonel Jeffrey T. Caballes, the Director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

“Nasa social media palang sir, bali kami gumagawa na kami ng mga initiatives nag deploy na kami ng personnel para ma locate ang suspect,” said Caballes.

“Makikita natin ang CCTV kahapon medyo putol, may part dun na putol siya. Tapos yung tao dun yung tao dun na kapitbahay nagsabi titingnan natin dun sa kabilang bahay kasi may cctv doon nabaka doon natin Makita –totoo nga sir nakita naming doon wala na siyang dalang bag.”

TIP-OFF HELPS

He added that aside from reviewing CCTV footage around the area, a tip-off from a concerned citizen helped police locate and arrest the suspect and rescue the kidnap victim.

“May nag tipped sa amin, yung mga tao kasi sila mismo nagsabi sa amin na may pumasok diyan sa bahay na yan sa room nayan nagpabili pa nga ng pag-kain. Kaya dun namin na na naisip, doon namin na nasabi na ang suspect nayun ay nandoon lang siya. Nandoon siya sa loob, kaya nong nakabili na ng pagkain sinundan na namin, “ Caballes added.

SCRATCHES ON VICTIM’S ARMS

When they arrived at the room, police found the girl sleeping and had a few scratches on her arms.

Caballes said the scratches may have resulted when the girl was placed inside a suitcase.

Caballes also added that the victim was not able to shout for help because her mouth was taped.

The suspect was finally arrested on Thursday night of the same date.

Caballes said that Rama will be facing charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

The suspect is currently detained at Subangdaku Police Station while the investigation is still ongoing to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs during the incident.

Caballes said that they are also looking into the possibility that the suspect had accomplices.

Meanwhile, the victim is to set undergo a medical psychological examination to determine if she was harmed whether physically or psychologically by the incident, Caballes said. /rcg

