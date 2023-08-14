In Cordova town, Comelec to assign schedules for filing of COCs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cordova, Cebu will assign a particular date for those who will be seeking an elective post in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to visit their office and file their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

According to Jovito Beltran, Cordova town’s election officer, candidates from Barangays Buagsong, Bangbang and San Miguel may visit their office on August 28.

Those from Barangays Ibabao, Catarman and Poblacion may come on August 29 while those from Barangays Pilipog and Hilutongan are scheduled on August 30.

Residents of Barangays Cogon, Day-as and Gabi, who wish to file their COCs, may visit the Comelec office on August 31 while those coming from the other barangays are assigned on September 1 and 2.

Cordova town has a total of 13 barangyays.

The filing of COCs for the barangay and SK elections is from August 28 to September 2. The barangay and SK elections is on October 28.

Beltran said he thought of assigning a schedule for the filing of COCs to avid overcrowding at the Comelec office.

“Six days na siya [ang filing sa COCs], from six o’clock in the morning to five o’clock in the afternoon. And then para hapsay ang atong pagpahigayon sa maong activity, duna mi gihimo nga schedule sa barangay para dili gani gubot. Dili gani samok,” Beltran said.

Based on their experience in the previous elections, candidates would always prefer to file their COCs on their ‘lucky’ dates, which results to overcrowding, he said.

“Kana sad among namatikdan. Dili man gyud na kalikayan no bahin anang atong pagtuo-tuo nga basta pataas gani [ang numero] diha magtapok tanan, unya kung paubos ang numero, walay mo-kuan [file]. So nahadlok mi nga basin sa second day, walay mo-file unya magpunsisok tanan sa first day,” he added.

Beltran, however said, that while they give priority to individuals who are scheduled to file their COCs on a particular date, they will continue to accept the COCs of those who will file outside of their designated schedules.

Moreover, he is urging those who plan to seek election to wait for the designated campaign period, which is from October 19 to 28, before they should start to campaign.

