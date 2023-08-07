SHAABAA Season 26: Batch 2013 leads seven other winners in Sunday’s hoop games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eight action-packed games highlighted the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 last Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Bannering the games last Sunday was Batch 2013 obliterating Batch 2022, 103-67, in Division C, while Division A’s Speed Demon Vivant-Batch 1994/95/96 routed Sentral Bar & Lounge-Batch 2002, 76-60.

SHAABAA Division B’s Insular Square-Batch 2005

Also, Division B’s Insular Square-Batch 2005 scored a huge win over Bigatin Trading-Batch 2008, 55-45, and Bayfront Hotel Batch 1990/97 upsets Division A’s defending champion, Core Pacific Money Exchange-Batch 2000, 54-43.

In batch 2013’s win, power forward Dawn Ochea erupted for a huge double-double game of 29 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists in his first game in the league.

Batch 2013 top scorer

His teammates Emman Malazarte added 20 points, while Rendell Senining chipped in 16 points as Batch 2013 led as much as 36 points, 103-67, en-route to clinching their lopsided win.

Uriel Avila had a double-double outing of 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, while Rey Tristan Fuentes had 23 points in Batch 2022’s losing efforts.

Double-double outing

Meanwhile, Batch 1994/95/96’s Tonyson Luther Lee also had a double-double outing of 20 points and 19 boards, including three assists to lead his team in beating Batch 2002.

His teammate, Junie Alejandro scored 23 points with 12 rebounds, and Paulsen Uy added 14 markers.

Edmund Gaisano scored 27 points and Ryan Li with 15 for Batch 2002.

Eldie Cabahug of Batch 2005

On the other hand, Elddie Cabahug once again led Batch 2005 with another impressive outing by dropping 25 points to beat Batch 2008. His teammate Antonio Datan had a double-double game of 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Jonathan Cimafranca scored 16 points in Batch 2005’s defeat.

In Batch 1990/97’s upset win over Batch 2000, Walter Ong led his team with 15 points, while teammate Roderick Mangubat added 12.

Dave Michael Ting was the lone double-digit scorer for Batch 2000 with 15 points.

Other games

The other games last Sunday saw Division C’s defending champions, Heritage Supreme Land Developer-Batch 2012 winning over Batch 2015, 80-76.

In Division A, ARQ-Batch 2001 edged Kima Glass Supply Co. Inc.-Batch 1998, 63-44.

’04 The Win-Batch 2004 narrowly edged Crossfit-Subtero-Batch 2006, 60-57, and Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 beat Efficascent Boost-BRC-Batch 2010, 75-63.

/dbs

