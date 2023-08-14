China tells PH after water cannon attack: ‘Confrontational attitude won’t do anyone good’

By: Charie Abarca - Inquirer.net | August 14,2023 - 10:23 PM
THOSE 'MANEUVERS' AGAIN A China Coast Guard (CCG) ship on Saturday is seen preparing to strike a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel with a water cannon as it is on its way to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PCG criticized the "dangerous maneuvers," urging the CCG to "act with prudence."

THOSE ‘MANEUVERS’ AGAIN A China Coast Guard (CCG) ship on Saturday is seen preparing to strike a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel with a water cannon as it is on its way to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PCG criticized the “dangerous maneuvers,” urging the CCG to “act with prudence.” —PHOTO FROM THE PCG FACEBOOK PAGE

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Manila Zhou Zhiyong said adopting a “confrontational attitude” will not help resolve the disagreements over the West Philippine Sea.

This after the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard vessels in Ayungin Shoal.

“China and the Philippines are neighbors. [Backed by] years of friendship, any disputes within us can and should be properly resolved in dialogues and consultations. It won’t do anyone good to adopt a confrontational attitude, or to leave our relations to instigation and disruption,” said Zhou in a forum held in Quezon City on Monday.

“We hope that the Philippine side will remain vigilant against the masterminds behind all this and keep hands on the wheels for peace and tranquility in the South China Sea,” he said, adding that only forces with ulterior motives will benefit from such action.

China earlier claimed that the United States has been “brazenly bolstering” the Philippines as it “infringes upon China’s sovereignty.”

The Permanent Court of Arbitration, in a landmark ruling seven years ago, declared that the Philippines has the “exclusive sovereign rights” to the West Philippine Sea, disproving China’s nine-dash line claim. But despite this ruling, Chinese fishing vessels continue to swarm the Philippine waters.

