China tells PH after water cannon attack: ‘Confrontational attitude won’t do anyone good’

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Manila Zhou Zhiyong said adopting a “confrontational attitude” will not help resolve the disagreements over the West Philippine Sea.

This after the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard vessels in Ayungin Shoal.

“China and the Philippines are neighbors. [Backed by] years of friendship, any disputes within us can and should be properly resolved in dialogues and consultations. It won’t do anyone good to adopt a confrontational attitude, or to leave our relations to instigation and disruption,” said Zhou in a forum held in Quezon City on Monday.

“We hope that the Philippine side will remain vigilant against the masterminds behind all this and keep hands on the wheels for peace and tranquility in the South China Sea,” he said, adding that only forces with ulterior motives will benefit from such action.

China earlier claimed that the United States has been “brazenly bolstering” the Philippines as it “infringes upon China’s sovereignty.”

The Permanent Court of Arbitration, in a landmark ruling seven years ago, declared that the Philippines has the “exclusive sovereign rights” to the West Philippine Sea, disproving China’s nine-dash line claim. But despite this ruling, Chinese fishing vessels continue to swarm the Philippine waters.

