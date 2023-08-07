Marcos says another note verbale sent to China after water cannon attack

By: Jean Mangaluz - Inquirer.net | August 07,2023 - 02:26 PM
THOSE ‘MANEUVERS’ AGAIN A China Coast Guard (CCG) ship on Saturday is seen preparing to strike a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel with a water cannon as it is on its way to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PCG criticized the “dangerous maneuvers,” urging the CCG to “act with prudence.” —PHOTO FROM THE PCG FACEBOOK PAGE

THOSE ‘MANEUVERS’ AGAIN A China Coast Guard (CCG) ship on Saturday is seen preparing to strike a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel with a water cannon as it is on its way to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. Armed Forces of the Philippines and PCG criticized the “dangerous maneuvers,” urging CCG to “act with prudence.” (Photo from PCG FACEBOOK page)

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday revealed another note verbale was sent to China following the water cannon attack on Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

He also said Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo had paid Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian a visit to discuss the incident.

“Ang usual, ang ating Secretary of Foreign Affairs, ay pinuntahan si Ambassador Huang ngayong araw at nagdala ng isa pang note verbale, kasama na ang mga picture, mga video kung anong mga pangyayari,” Marcos said.

(The usual, our Secretary of Foreign Affairs went to Ambassador Huang today and brought another note verbale, along with pictures and videos of what happened.)

Titingnan natin kung ano ang kanilang magiging sagot,” said Marcos.

(We will see what their response will be.)

A note verbale is diplomatic message from one government to another done through official representatives.

The President also said a command conference will also take place later this afternoon (Monday) to assess how Philippine government will respond to the recent issue with China.

“We continue to assert our sovereignty. We continue to assert our territorial rights in the face of all of these challenges, and consistent with the international law, and UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) especially,” the President emphasized.

“So that has always been our stand. But we still have to keep communicating with the Chinese government,” the Commander in Chief stressed.

RELATED STORIES

US: China’s water cannon attack in WPS ‘threatening regional peace and stability’

Senators condemn China’s water cannon attack in WPS: ‘Bullying must stop’

BBM summons China envoy over rising Chinese actions vs PH coast guard, fishermen

 

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Bongbong Marcos Jr., China, Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard, water cannon
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.