Marcos says another note verbale sent to China after water cannon attack

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday revealed another note verbale was sent to China following the water cannon attack on Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

He also said Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo had paid Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian a visit to discuss the incident.

“Ang usual, ang ating Secretary of Foreign Affairs, ay pinuntahan si Ambassador Huang ngayong araw at nagdala ng isa pang note verbale, kasama na ang mga picture, mga video kung anong mga pangyayari,” Marcos said.

(The usual, our Secretary of Foreign Affairs went to Ambassador Huang today and brought another note verbale, along with pictures and videos of what happened.)

Titingnan natin kung ano ang kanilang magiging sagot,” said Marcos.

(We will see what their response will be.)

A note verbale is diplomatic message from one government to another done through official representatives.

The President also said a command conference will also take place later this afternoon (Monday) to assess how Philippine government will respond to the recent issue with China.

“We continue to assert our sovereignty. We continue to assert our territorial rights in the face of all of these challenges, and consistent with the international law, and UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) especially,” the President emphasized.

“So that has always been our stand. But we still have to keep communicating with the Chinese government,” the Commander in Chief stressed.

RELATED STORIES

US: China’s water cannon attack in WPS ‘threatening regional peace and stability’

Senators condemn China’s water cannon attack in WPS: ‘Bullying must stop’

BBM summons China envoy over rising Chinese actions vs PH coast guard, fishermen

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP