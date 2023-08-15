Motorcycle accident kills two riders in Dalaguete, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 15,2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two motorcycle riders died an accident along the national road in Barangay Tapon, Dalaguete town, Southern Cebu on Monday morning, August 14,2023.

The incident happed at around 9:30 a.m. but was reported to the Dalaguete Police Station at around 10:35 a.m., according to the police report.

Police Major Clemente Guieb Ceralde Jr., in his report, identified the fatality as Fernando Monceda, the rider of one of the motorcycle involved in the accident. He is a resident of Manangal, Dalaguete.

He also identified the driver of the other motorcycle as Jocel Mar Anobling, 24, from Alcoy Cebu. Anobling was brought to the hospital but died later.

Ceralde narrated in his report that Anobling and Monceda were traveling towards the south with the former tailing behind.

When they reached the place of the incident, both drivers lost control of their vehicles and encroached to the opposite lane.

This in turn caused them to bump into a truck traveling from the opposite direction.

Police identified the driver of the cargo truck as Ervin Jay Basilisco, a resident of Dipolog City.

The report also said that Anobling and Monceda hit the road and sustained multiple injuries in different parts of their bodies.

According to Ceralde, Monceda was declared dead on the spot while the other driver was brought to the Argao District Hospital for immediate medical treatment but died later on.

Ceralde also said in his report that the cause of the incident was miscalculation of distance.

Dalaguete is a first class municipality situated approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

