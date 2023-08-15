Cebu Daily Newscast: Gabutero also accused of robbery in Toledo, Cebu

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, August 15.

Simeon Gabutero Jr., whom police pointed out as the alleged killer of Reah Mae Tocmo, is also facing other charges aside from murder.

The Toledo City Police’s Intelligence Division has confirmed that robbery complaints have been filed against Gabutero last July.

The 22-year-old suspect was also accused as one of the robbers during a daylight robbery in Barangay Media Once, Toledo City in June.

Oil firms will raise fuel prices for the sixth week in a row on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, with prices expected to rise by up to P2.50 per liter.

In separate advisories, the companies said they would increase the prices of gasoline by P1.90 per liter and diesel by P1.50 per liter. The price of kerosene will likewise rise by P2.50 per liter.

Questions hound a grieving family in Toledo City when they found mysterious marks on the dead body of their matriarch, videos of which went viral on social media, and led many to believe a mythical creature (ungo in Bisaya) could be behind it.

The Sanchez family in Don Juan Climaco Sr. Proper in Barangay Magdugo lost their matriarch, Melecia Sanchez, last Friday, August 11.

Cases of kidnapping with serious illegal detention, and acts of lasciviousness were filed against the suspect in the alleged kidnapping in Mandaue City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations and spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said on Monday, August 14, 2023. that cases against Godiflor Rama, 32, who allegedly kidnapped an 8-year-old Filipino-Korean in Barangay Bakilid, were already filed at the city prosecutor’s office.

