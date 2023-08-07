Demecillo falters in US boxing debut, loses by decision to American boxer Crowder

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kenny “Big Heart” Demecillo faltered in his debut fight in the United States after losing to hometown boxer Dominique Crowder on Saturday, August 5 (Aug. 6 Manila Time), at the Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States.

The 29-year-old American prospect stayed unbeaten after defeating Demecillo via unanimous decision to clinch the World Boxing Association (WBA) International bantamweight title after 10-rounds.

The victory improved Crowder’s unbeaten record to 15 wins with 10 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Demecillo dropped to his sixth defeat with 17 wins, 10 knockouts and 2 draws.

Second Pinoy boxer as opponent

Demecillo was Crowder’s second Filipino opponent after having fought John Mark Alimane in 2022 in Washington where he won by a fourth round technical knockout.

Overall, Crowder dominated the bout in the majority of their 10-rounder showdown which paved the way for his unanimous decision victory.

It was Demecillo’s fourth fight abroad. He already fought in Hong Kong, Russia, and Japan in his 11-year career as a pro boxer.

