Lapu police draft security measures for Barangay, SK elections

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City police are now preparing the security measures for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, 2023.

Police Major Joey Bicoy, chief of the Intelligence Detection and Management Unit (IDMU) of LCPO, said that currently, the city is under the green category or “No Security Concerns.”

However, Bicoy said that this may change as the election draws near.

“But approaching na, magdepende nana siya, it will change depende sa sitwasyon,” Bicoy said.

Bicoy said that they are now conducting meetings with their counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the Barangay and SK elections.

Aside from this, LCPO is also conducting threat assessments of incumbent barangay officials.

“And also, nana tay mga partial actions nga gihimo sa mga modagan. So tanan na siya atong gihimoan ug threat assessment and with that, makahimo ta ug recommendation sa atong city director,” he added.

He added that they are also identifying and monitoring candidates with possible links to the illegal drugs trade. /rcg

ALSO READ:

PNP identifies areas of concern for 2023 barangay, SK polls

Comelec Cebu declares readiness for SK, Barangay polls

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP