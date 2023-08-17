Suganob faces world-rated Venezuelan in comeback fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano ex-world title challenger Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob will face his first Latino opponent in his comeback fight on November 4, 2023, in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Suganob, one of the banner boxers of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable will face Venezuelan Ronald Chacon in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 12” fight card.

This was officially confirmed by Suganob’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Podot earlier this week.

According to Podot, Suganob, and Chacon will battle for a World Boxing Organization (WBO) strap.

This will be Suganob’s first fight since July when he challenged reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in South Africa.

He lost by unanimous decision in his first world title shot.

It also stained his erstwhile unbeaten record of 13 wins with four knockouts.

Despite the setback, Suganob remains world-rated, as he is ranked No. 7 in the IBF light flyweight division and No. 13 in the World Boxing Council (WBC) rankings.

Experienced foe

Meanwhile, Chacon, 31, of Maracay, Venezuela is a far more experienced boxer compared to Suganob with 30 wins, 22 via knockout, two defeats, and one draw.

He is also ranked No. 11 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight division.

This will be his first time fighting in the Philippines although he has seen action in Asia, particularly in Japan when he fought Masamichi Yabuki where he lost via 11th-round technical knockout last January.

He bounced back and won his two most recent bouts against Ezequiel Perez and David Rengel in Venezuela.

PMI Boxing Stable where Suganob belongs is currently one of the fastest-rising boxing stables in the country. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

This Gen Z Fil-Brit boxer is determined to clinch the PH’s first Olympic gold in boxing

Boholano Suganob loses to Nontshinga

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP