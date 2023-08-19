Iza Calzado recalls bout with parasitic disease while pregnant with Deia

Iza Calzado recounted contracting a parasitic disease called toxoplasmosis during her pregnancy with baby Deia, revealing she was told that her child could have suffered from “brain damage or visual impairment” due to the actress’ condition.

Calzado opened up about this through an open letter to Deia on her Instagram page, with the actress narrating how she was informed of her condition while on a “short healing trip” in Switzerland.

“Around this time last year, I went on a trip with you in my tummy to a town called Diesse in Switzerland. It was a short healing trip I planned for my 40th birthday,” Calzado wrote. “Little did I know that it was God’s way of making sure I would connect with nature, my power and with you because I needed that strength to face what was about to unfold.”

“On the evening of August 16, I was told that my recent test results for a parasitic disease called Toxoplasmosis confirmed that it was a recent infection and could be a potential risk for you, if it passed through the placenta,” she continued.

According to Mayo Clinic, toxoplasmosis is an “infection with a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii” which people often get from eating undercooked meat and from contact with cat feces. It added that most people infected with the parasite do not have symptoms, but toxoplasmosis during pregnancy may cause miscarriage and birth defects.

The actress, who was on top of a mountain at the time, then took a call with a specialist who disclosed to her the “possible repercussions of congenital toxoplasmosis.”

“I was told there could be brain damage, visual impairment or it could even lead to pregnancy loss,” Calzado stated. “For the first time in my life, I felt a very primal urge to fight, not only for myself, but for another human. For you, anak.”

“I remember crying as soon as the zoom meeting was done and stepping out of the car, rushing to the edge of the mountain and, with tears streaming down my face, saying ‘No. No. No! Lalaban tayo, anak. Lalaban tayo!’”

Despite the risks brought about by the disease, Calzado said she knew that God was on their side and that “He would make sure everything turns out well.” Calzado then recalled how they had to stay in the United Kingdom because the treatments she needed were not available in the Philippines.

“I am so glad I held on to this faithfully in my mind as we went through our toxo journey,” she noted. “Thank God that we concluded that you were safe. The placenta did its job to keep the toxo out.”

“As I watch you grow into the healthy and strong baby that you are, I marvel at God’s divine timing, plan and His grace,” the actress addressed her daughter. “Thank you for being one with me in that battle. We are so blessed to have you, anak. Mahal na mahal kita.”

Calzado received well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities who have nothing but admiration for the actress and her faith amid their health journey.

Calzado, who tied the knot with Wintle in December 2018, gave birth to Deia last Jan. 26, but the actress only announced her child’s arrival in March.

