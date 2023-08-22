Deep Dive Into AI and Innovation at Cebu Business Months Tech Summit and Expo 2023

Cebu, a renowned center of business and commerce in the Philippines, is set to embark on an immersive journey through the realms of technology and innovation. As its diverse industries continue to ride the waves of robust economic expansion, the city’s prowess in embracing transformative technological advancements redefining the global landscape has been remarkable.

Now, with a resounding call to action, Cebu stands on the brink of a new chapter—one that beckons it to embrace these advancements and technological trends across an array of sectors.

In charting the trajectory for Cebu’s technological developments, Cebu Business Months (CBM) unveiled an electrifying spectacle—the Innovation and Technology Summit and Expo 2023, on August 17 to 19 at the Skyhall Convention Center of SM Seaside Cebu.

This year’s theme, “IT4ALL – Innovation and Technology Shaping the Future,” extended a warm invitation to every corner of Cebu, inviting all to explore the vast landscape of opportunities that technology ushered into our daily lives, learning experiences, workplaces, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

The event was a multifaceted showcase that brimmed with captivating activities ranging from in-depth discussions to exhibitions spotlighting the latest technological marvels. Industry luminaries, forward-thinking decision-makers, nimble business managers, daring startups, savvy educators, and the tech-savvy audience will converge to share insights and embrace the ever-evolving realm of technological innovation.

The Inaugural Day: Unraveling the Mysteries of AI

The inaugural day of the summit was an immersive introduction to AI. Engaging discussions traversed AI’s far-reaching applicability, from its role in our homes to its profound societal impact, underlining its multifaceted advantages.

“CBM focuses on four principal sectors: tourism, entrepreneurship, creative entertainment, and technology. Today we launch the technology sector’s IT4ALL – Innovation and Technology Summit & Expo. Within the sector, we shine a spotlight on a technology that has the potential to shift the world as we know it—that is Artificial Intelligence or AI. It stands as a driving force of the next industrial revolution,” says CBM 2023 overall chairman John Paul Chongbian.

Esteemed speakers from local and international companies at the forefront of technological innovation grace the stage. These experts, well-versed in integrating innovative technologies and AI, demystify the intricate workings of these advanced systems and shed light on how they’re reshaping industries, unfurling novel avenues for growth and transformation.

Fostering Innovation and Startup Spirit

The second day was an innovation ecosystem that spurred the growth of startups and tech-driven businesses. This curated platform resonated with companies, startups, investors, and organizations pursuing technology entrepreneurship and digital metamorphosis—these sessions, in turn, aimed to cultivate a dynamic innovation landscape in Cebu.

Day three ushered in a symphony of innovation, spotlighting the visionary strides that Cebu’s industries are orchestrating for the future. Dynamic discussions explored technology’s indelible mark across sectors, with education emerging as a pivotal cornerstone for nurturing future generations’ skills and passions.

Innovations on Display: A Glimpse of Tomorrow’s Living

Adding excitement, CBM debuts its inaugural smart home expo—an immersive glimpse into futuristic living. Attendees anticipated an interactive showcase of cutting-edge technologies seamlessly integrated into everyday life. Transformative furniture and similar innovations redefined convenience, while a museum of illusions promised to dazzle and intrigue.

With an array of engaging activities, the event promised an unprecedented dive into the world of technology and its metamorphic impact on shaping the future of Cebu. Embrace the journey and seize this unique opportunity to be part of Cebu’s technological odyssey.

