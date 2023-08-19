AFP reaffirms support for BRP Sierra Madre amid tensions

MANILA, Philippines—The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) vowed that the August 5 water cannon incident will not deter its commitment to ensuring the well-being of personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

During a Saturday news forum, AFP spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar stated the military’s unwavering support for its personnel on the ship, anchored permanently at Ayungin Shoal.

“Despite the incident on August 5, where Philippine supply vessels were blocked, subjected to dangerous maneuvers and water cannon, the Armed Forces of the Philippines is duty-bound to ensure the well-being of its personnel on the BRP Sierra Madre,” Aguilar said.

He emphasized that resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre will persist, underscoring the nation’s ongoing presence in the shoal.

“We are, therefore, committed to the conduct of another rotation and resupply mission for our personnel and to maintain our presence in Ayungin Shoal. This exercise of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction is a testament to our firm belief in the rules-based international order that underpins regional peace and stability,” added Aguilar.

On August 5, the Chinese Coast Guard’s vessels used water cannons against Philippine ships supplying the BRP Sierra Madre. This act drew sharp criticism from multiple international entities and Philippine lawmakers.

RELATED STORIES

China tells PH after water cannon attack: ‘Confrontational attitude won’t do anyone good’

US: China’s water cannon attack in WPS ‘threatening regional peace and stability’

PCG condemns China Coast Guard’s water cannon attack in WPS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP