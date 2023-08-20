 Samboan: Man dies after he accidentally falls off barge moored in wharf

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 60-year-old man died after he fell off a barge moored at the Maayo Shipping Wharf in Barangay San Sebastian, Samboan town in southern Cebu.

Police Executive Staff Sergeant Bethoven Rocamora of the Samboan Police Station told CDN Digital in an interview today, August 20, that the victim, Romeo Salvo, was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician of the Malabuyoc District Hospital.

READ: Mother of 2 kids who drowned in hole to press charges

How Samboan accident happened

The crew of the barge told Police Captain Christopher Torregosa, Samboan Police Station chief, that Salvo of Dumaguete City was a passenger and was on onboard the barge at past 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.

Torregosa, in his initial report, said that the crew noticed the victim at the back of the barge, which was then preparing to leave for San Jose, Negros Oriental.

Police Captain Torregosa said in the report that the crew members of the barge claimed that Salvo of Dumaguete City appeared to have been under the influence of liquor or had allegedly drunk liquor before boarding the barge.

READ: Senior citizen dies after falling into man-made pit in Borbon

Strange sound at the rear of barge

A few minutes later, the captain of the barge, Julmar Canubas, heard a strange sound at the rear of the barge.

When he checked, he saw the victim in the water and appeared to have been having difficulty swimming. Canubas then informed the chief engineer and together with the laborers at the port and the Philippine Coast Guard rescued the victim.

Members of Samboan Municipality Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office tried to revive the the victim and rushed him to the Malabuyoc District Hospital.

READ: Unattended boy drowns on Camarines Sur beach

Dead on arrival

Unfortunately, he did not reach the hospital alive as the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

According to Police Executive Master Sergeant Rocamora, the passengers and cargo of the barge were transferred to another vessel and the barge where the man accidentally fell into the water was held with the police continuing its investigation on the accident.

ALSO READ: Norwegian drowns in Batangas resort

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP