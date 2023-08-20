Vice Ganda in tears as he tells ‘Mini Ms. U’ contestant: ‘Natatakot ako baka ‘di ko na kayo makasama’

Vice Ganda broke into tears after a “Mini Ms. U” contestant assured him and the other “It’s Showtime” hosts that she will always keep them in her mind and heart.

During the Aug. 18 episode of the noontime show, the comedian had an emotional conversation with 6-year-old Eury Eleandre Villena after the latter narrated a story about how the “It’s Showtime” hosts bring happiness to their audience.

“Ang ganda ng pagkakakilala niya sa pamilyang ito—walang bahid, ang ganda,” Vice Ganda told Villena.”Thank you, Eury. I love you; we love you. Lagi mong iisipin ‘yan kahit saan ka makapunta—maraming nagmamahal sa’yo.”

(Her perception of this family is very pure and beautiful. Thank you, Eury. I love you; we love you. Wherever you go, always keep in mind that a lot of people love you.)

Vice Ganda, in turn, delivered an impromptu poem on how the child also delighted the show with her presence.

“May mga pagkakataon minsan [na] malulungkot ka. Kaya ka nalulungkot kasi nakakalimutan mo na, ‘Ay, may nagmamahal pala sa akin.’ Kaya kailangan lagi mong maalala na may mga nagmamahal sa iyo, mga magulang mo at kami,” Vice Ganda said before he burst into tears and hugged the kid.

(At times, you will get sad and you might forget that [someone loves you]. That’s why you should always remember that you are loved by your parents and by us.)

Villena, who was also crying, then told Vice Ganda, “I love you, too, Meme. Palagi kitang iisipin… Masaya ako na kasama kita ngayon.”

“‘Pag nalulungkot ako, iisipin ko lagi mahal mo ako,” the comedian said in response. “Masayang-masaya ako ‘pag kasama kayo, kaya minsan nalulungkot ako kasi natatakot ako na baka hindi ko na kayo makasama. Kaya ngayon na may pagkakataon ako na makasama kayo, gusto ko lang maging masaya, at masaya ako na masaya ka.”

(When I get sad, I will remind myself that you love me. I’m very happy whenever I’m with you all. That’s why sometimes, I get sad because I’m scared that I might not be able to be with you anymore. So now that I have the chance to spend time with you, I want us to be happy and I’m happy that you’re happy.)

Host Vhong Navarro thanked Eury for the joy she brought to them, to which the kid replied, “Maraming salamat din po, Kuya Vhong. Hindi ka rin po mawawala sa aking buhay—kayo ni Meme Vice.” (Thank you, too, Kuya Vhong. You will always be in my [heart]—you and Meme Vice.)

“Kahit ipapalabas ako sa TV, araw-araw ko pa rin papanoorin ‘yung video ko para maalala ko si Meme,” she added. “Lahat kayo kasama ko nang walang hanggan.” (Even if I get to see myself on TV, I will watch my video [on It’s Showtime] every day so that I will remember Meme Vice. I’ll keep you all with me [in my heart].)

Vice Ganda then called the other hosts, who were also tearing up in their seats, to come to the stage and hug the contestant.

“I just thank God that every day He’s been sending a lot of angels to come my way and to remind me how much this program and all of us are loved by so many people, especially these wonderful kids,” Vice Ganda said. “Thank you, Lord.”

Meanwhile, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) earlier summoned “It’s Showtime” producers over couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez’s alleged “indecent acts” during the noontime show.

