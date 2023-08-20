Cloud cluster that may develop into LPA spotted east of Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — A cloud cluster spotted within the country’s area of responsibility could develop into a low-pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau said on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the cloud cluster is currently located east of Mindanao.

“Ang isang kumpulan ng kaulapan sa bandang east of Mindanao ay posibleng mabuong [bilang isang] low pressure area,” weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in an afternoon briefing.

(A group of clouds east of Mindanao may develop as an LPA.)

Although the cloud cluster has no direct effect on the country, Aurelio said that the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to bring scattered rain showers in western parts of the country.

“Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng bansa ay fair weather at sa magiging lagay ng panahon bukas ay patuloy pa rin nakakaapekto ang habagat sa kanlurang bahagi ng bansa,” Aurelio said.

(Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather tomorrow, while habagat will continue to affect the western part of the country.)

Meanwhile, below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas for Monday:

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

